To sing is to save in greater Lakewood Ranch area

Friends Claudia Pennington and Glo Reber carried glasses of red wine as they perused through silent auction items Jan. 26 at the Palm Air Country Club.

They saw paintings and other items on which to bid, but what they really came for was the mission and the music. The nonprofit Opera for Animals Singing is Saving, or OASIS, was raising funds to help animal rescue organizations through their annual dinner and opera event.

"We really support this organization," said Pennington, a University Place resident. "They show you always have something to give, use your talents."

The women enjoyed hearing the opera, as well as visiting with adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Sarasota County and kittens from Cat Depot. The Humane Society also brought therapy dogs from its pet therapy program.