Annie is a pet therapy dog through the Humane Society of Sarasota's pet therapy program.

To sing is to save in greater Lakewood Ranch area

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Humane Society of Sarasota volunteer Patty Rottenberg greets guests with Luke, a basset hound mix up for adoption.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

University Place's Claudia Pennington chats with Mote Ranch's Glo Reber before dinner.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Lakeland's Shelley Thayer, who moved from East County about six months ago, came to catch up with friends, Sarasota's Linda Slavin and Palm Aire's Mary Beth Bos.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Venice resident Leann Fellmeth shows off a six-week-old from Cat Depot.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Sarasota's Gail Hall comes for the opera, but "mostly for the animals."

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

East County' Jan Sharpe visits with Palm Aire's Becky Romich and Marci WEibel. Sharpe and Weibel registered guests.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Tom and Karen Vandenberg, Kris Weitz Rammer and Mark Rammer came from Venice to show their support for Cat Depot.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Palm Aire's Barb Saabye and Maureen Decker love seeing the puppies. Decker said she was tempted to take home home.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Bradenton's Dee and Mike Bennett catch up with Mote Ranch's JoAnn and John Swart.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

OASIS co-founder Randy Locke gives some special attention to Bunny, an adoptable dog being shown off to the crowd.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

OASIS co-founder Carol Sparrow, center, tells the crowd about the cats available for adoption from Cat Depot. Volunteers Charlie Fellmeth, left, and Esther Halt, right, show off 6-week-old kittends.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

OASIS co-founders Randy Locke and Carol Sparrow give the John Denver song "Perhaps Love" into an operatic style.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

Guitarist Jon Godfrey accompanies his wife Jenny Kim-Godfrey as she sings "Les Filles de Cadix," translated "The Maids of Cadiz."

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 |

OASIS hosts annual fundraiser at Palm Aire country Club.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Friends Claudia Pennington and Glo Reber carried glasses of red wine as they perused through silent auction items Jan. 26 at the Palm Air Country Club.

They saw paintings and other items on which to bid, but what they really came for was the mission and the music. The nonprofit Opera for Animals Singing is Saving, or OASIS, was raising funds to help animal rescue organizations through their annual dinner and opera event.

"We really support this organization," said Pennington, a University Place resident. "They show you always have something to give, use your talents."

The women enjoyed hearing the opera, as well as visiting with adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Sarasota County and kittens from Cat Depot. The Humane Society also brought therapy dogs from its pet therapy program.

