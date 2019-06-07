 Skip to main content
Angel Hernandez as Hamlet in "Hamlet."

To be or not to be: Visible Men Academy students tackle Shakespeare

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019

Angel Hernandez as Hamlet in "Hamlet."

The fourth and fifth grade students perform several works from William Shakespeare.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The fourth and fifth grade students perform several works from William Shakespeare.

Bob Wennberg, vice president of Key Chorale

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Bob Wennberg, vice president of Key Chorale

Teachers, family members and fellow students watch "An Afternoon of Shakespeare."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Teachers, family members and fellow students watch "An Afternoon of Shakespeare."

Dawnyelle Singleton, director of program and communication relations at the Visible Men Academy

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Dawnyelle Singleton, director of program and communication relations at the Visible Men Academy

The cast of "Hamlet" perform the final scene.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The cast of "Hamlet" perform the final scene.

Kindergartners watch as the fourth and fifth grade students perform "An Afternoon of Shakespeare."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Kindergartners watch as the fourth and fifth grade students perform "An Afternoon of Shakespeare."

Kristen Stanton, a Key Chorale music teacher, leads the kindergarten class in song.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Kristen Stanton, a Key Chorale music teacher, leads the kindergarten class in song.

Jackson Rivera as Claudius in "Hamlet."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Jackson Rivera as Claudius in "Hamlet."

The kindergarten and first grade class wait for their turn to perform.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The kindergarten and first grade class wait for their turn to perform.

David Voltaire, as Titania; Emiliano Torres, as Puck; and Caleb Steele as Oberon in "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

David Voltaire, as Titania; Emiliano Torres, as Puck; and Caleb Steele as Oberon in "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

The third grade students perform songs from the Underground Railroad.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The third grade students perform songs from the Underground Railroad.

Jackson Rivera is unbothered by the final death scene in "Hamlet."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

Jackson Rivera is unbothered by the final death scene in "Hamlet."

The second grade class perform "The Long Legged Sailor."

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The second grade class perform "The Long Legged Sailor."

The second and third grade class watch the younger students perform.

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019 |

The second and third grade class watch the younger students perform.

The Visible Men Academy students performed on June 6 in partnership with the Key Chorale.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Have you ever wondered what the words of William Shakespeare would sound like coming out of the mouths of babes? The Visible Men Academy students answered your question on June 6 with their performance of “An Afternoon of Shakespeare.”

The charter school for at-risk K-5 boys partnered with the Key Chorale outreach program to hold its second annual end-of-year performance.

In May, singers from the Key Chorale worked with the boys over six sessions to teach them specific songs, movements and instruments to supplement the academy’s lack of a music program.

The mentors looked to the Visible Men Academy curriculum to line up their lessons with what the boys were already learning in class.

Kindergarten and first graders performed songs from around the world, second graders sang a silly ditty called “The Long Legged Sailor,” and the third graders performed spiritual songs from the Underground Railroad.

The fourth and fifth grade boys took to the stage to tackle the Bard in a new way.

Performing “Hamlet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” as adapted by playwright Brendan Kelso, the VMA students delivered lines in a modern manner that turned the well known tragedy of “Hamlet” into a comedy that kept the audience laughing throughout the show.

 

