Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch hosts annual Winter Wonderland

Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch families enjoyed sledding, jumping on trampolines, petting animals and much more at the school's annual Winter Wonderland.

"It's a good time after the holiday break to get together and enjoy time together," said Selenia Quinones, the school leader. "It's great to see the families have fun and share time together."

Michelle Trebbi, mother of a second grader at Imagine, Valentina, said the event was an excellent opportunity to meet other parents and families. Michelle and Valentina Trebbi loved petting a llama, donkey and other animals while talking to other students and families.

Shaira Landrau smiled as she watched her daughter Iliana Chaviano, a third grader, decorate a cookie with red and blue frosting.

"I like all the families coming together and the kids having fun," Landrau said.