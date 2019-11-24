 Skip to main content
Juliana Mattes works on her roll as a Harlequin doll in The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Time to earn applause for Ovation School of Musical Theatre of Lakewood Ranch

Juliana Mattes works on her roll as a Harlequin doll in The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Lara Zoppe listens to instructions during a rehearsal for The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Lara Zoppe listens to instructions during a rehearsal for The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Michelle McCord directs a rehearsal of The 12 Dolls Of Christmas at Ovation

Michelle McCord directs a rehearsal of The 12 Dolls Of Christmas at Ovation

Alexia Mattes gives her performance as an angel Christmas Ornament.

Alexia Mattes gives her performance as an angel Christmas Ornament.

Mia DuJardin listens to the direction of Ovation owner Michelle McCord.

Mia DuJardin listens to the direction of Ovation owner Michelle McCord.

Brooke Palmtag spreads out on the floor as he plays a sock monkey doll.

Brooke Palmtag spreads out on the floor as he plays a sock monkey doll.

Julia Vendramini gets into the act as a beach Barbie doll.

Julia Vendramini gets into the act as a beach Barbie doll.

Georgia Wilson sheds some tears in the roll as a baby doll.

Georgia Wilson sheds some tears in the roll as a baby doll.

Lara Zoppe waits for her turn to act as a sock monkey doll.

Lara Zoppe waits for her turn to act as a sock monkey doll.

Alexia Mattes earns her wings as a Christmas ornament.

Alexia Mattes earns her wings as a Christmas ornament.

Kila Sons is a hairdorable doll and Juliana Mattes is a Harlequin doll.

Kila Sons is a hairdorable doll and Juliana Mattes is a Harlequin doll.

Jordan Cangro will be a Swiss doll in The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Jordan Cangro will be a Swiss doll in The 12 Dolls of Christmas.

Ovation students present original theater ... "The 12 Dolls of Christmas."
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Matt McCord watched intently while his wife, Michelle McCord, went through final preparations for her original musical, The 12 Dolls of Christmas, that debuts Dec. 9-10 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

The McCord's own the Ovation School of Musical Theatre in Lakewood Ranch and this show will spotlight their program. Michelle McCord, who wrote the musical and directs it, was leading a final rehearsal on Nov. 24.

"Our kids are taking acting, dancing and singing classes," Matt McCord said. "This let's them put it into practice."

He believes their hard work will translate into a fun holiday experience for the audience.

"It's going to be good for the whole family," Matt McCord said. "There will be a lot of songs they will know."

The story takes place on Christmas Eve 2019 in Lakewood Ranch. After a pageant, a magician brings 12 dolls to life.

Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.

 

 

