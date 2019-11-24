Matt McCord watched intently while his wife, Michelle McCord, went through final preparations for her original musical, The 12 Dolls of Christmas, that debuts Dec. 9-10 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

The McCord's own the Ovation School of Musical Theatre in Lakewood Ranch and this show will spotlight their program. Michelle McCord, who wrote the musical and directs it, was leading a final rehearsal on Nov. 24.

"Our kids are taking acting, dancing and singing classes," Matt McCord said. "This let's them put it into practice."

He believes their hard work will translate into a fun holiday experience for the audience.

"It's going to be good for the whole family," Matt McCord said. "There will be a lot of songs they will know."

The story takes place on Christmas Eve 2019 in Lakewood Ranch. After a pageant, a magician brings 12 dolls to life.

Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.