Rita Jensen hadn't seen a concert in 473 days.

Yes, the Del Tierra resident had been counting.

"Live music is my passion," Jensen said. "This is literally my heaven. It's everything."

My Hometown Jam, a concert held the evening of March 26 at Nathan Benderson Park, provided a chance for Jensen and other starved live music lovers the chance to finally go to a concert after a year or more away from the scene because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of all for many, the concert featured Tim Reynolds, best known as a lead guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. For a massive Dave Matthews Band fan such as Jensen, My Hometown Jam represented the perfect opportunity to rejoin the live music scene.

"It's crazy that I would see Tim Reynolds, who has been one of my favorite musicians forever," Jensen said.

My Hometown Jam, which raised money for Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and Sertoma Kids, Inc., also featured local artists, including The Derek Lersch Band and Michael J. Weiss Trio.