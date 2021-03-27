 Skip to main content
Tim Reynolds performs at My Hometown Jam at Nathan Benderson Park. In addition to his solo work, Reynolds is best known as a lead guitarist for Dave Matthews Band. (Courtesy of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates)

Tim Reynolds headlines concert at Nathan Benderson Park

Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021

Tim Reynolds performs at My Hometown Jam at Nathan Benderson Park. In addition to his solo work, Reynolds is best known as a lead guitarist for Dave Matthews Band. (Courtesy of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates)

Del Tierra residents Aine Jensen, 6, Grace Jensen, 10, and Rita Jensen came to My Hometown Jam to see Tim Reynolds. Rita Jensen said her favorite song has been "Two Step" for 20 years.

Nokomis resident Jami Beth dances at My Hometown Jam, which she said was the first time she went out in a year. "I'm feeling happy and blessed." She was excited to see all the musicians, but especially The Derek Lersch Band.

Country Club residents Bill Thornton and Brenda Kahn are music lovers who were especially excited to see Tim Reynolds. They ordered Mo Rockin Shrimp and a gyro from the Maggie on the Move food truck.

Eric Reinhardt is visiting Palm Aire residents Pat and Greg Reinhardt from Fairfax, Virginia. Reinhardt is a guitarist himself, which meant he was excited to see Tim Reynolds live.

Sarasota resident Monica Serino and Sarasota High School Wrestling Coach Brent Yoder came to My Hometown Jam to support their friend, who is a member of the Michael J. Weiss Trio.

Sarasota resident Finnegan Agate, 7, plays soccer with his dad, CJ Agate, and sister, 6-year-old Atlas Agate. CJ Agate said he hoped the soccer would tire out his kids in time for bed.

Bradenton resident Lisa Moore and Sarasota resident Julie Collins are the mothers of a band member from Unspoken and Intelectualz, respectively. "When you're kids start doing band stuff, it's the best," Moore said.

Marcel performs at My Hometown Jam at Nathan Benderson Park. Other performances included The Derek Lersch Band, Micheal J. Weiss Trio, Unspoken, Intelectualz and Kurses & Karma.

St. Petersburg residents Brie Burgess, 9, Chad Burgess, Brittany Burgess and Beau Burgess, 7, were invited to My Hometown Jam by their cousins. They hoped to see Tim Reynolds play "Crash Into Me" or "Two Step."

Concertgoers watch My Hometown Jam from the VIP deck at Nathan Benderson Park's Finish Tower. The concert featured performances from The Derek Lersch Band, Micheal J. Weiss Trio, Marcel, Unspoken, Intelectualz and Kurses & Karma.

Sarasota residents Peter and Nina Eduardo stand with Pam Plank, who is the executive director and a therapist at Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota. "It's really nice to do something normal," Peter Eduardo said.

Sarasota resident Atlas Agate, 6, plays soccer with her dad, CJ Agate, and brother, 7-year-old Finnegan Agate. CJ Agate said he hoped the soccer would tire out his kids in time for bed.

Sarasota residents Tarra and Gregg Martello came to My Hometown Jam because they're "starting to feel better about going out." Gregg Martello's favorite Tim Reynolds song is "Old Dirt Hill," which is a duet with Dave Matthews.

Sarasota residents Mandy Ruberg, Heather Hoffman and Madison Stanton said they loved Tim Reynolds' work in the Dave Matthews Band and said it was too difficult to pick a favorite song.

The former Dave Matthews Band guitarist was the main attraction, but concertgoers enjoyed several musicians.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Rita Jensen hadn't seen a concert in 473 days.

Yes, the Del Tierra resident had been counting.

"Live music is my passion," Jensen said. "This is literally my heaven. It's everything."

My Hometown Jam, a concert held the evening of March 26 at Nathan Benderson Park, provided a chance for Jensen and other starved live music lovers the chance to finally go to a concert after a year or more away from the scene because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of all for many, the concert featured Tim Reynolds, best known as a lead guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band. For a massive Dave Matthews Band fan such as Jensen, My Hometown Jam represented the perfect opportunity to rejoin the live music scene.

"It's crazy that I would see Tim Reynolds, who has been one of my favorite musicians forever," Jensen said.

My Hometown Jam, which raised money for Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and Sertoma Kids, Inc., also featured local artists, including The Derek Lersch Band and Michael J. Weiss Trio.

