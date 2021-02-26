 Skip to main content
Justin Thomas his a tee shot from the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Thomas would birdie the hole. He finished six under par for the round and is five under par overall.

Tight leaderboard after round two of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

Joaquin Niemann kicks up sand with his chip shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Niemann would bogey the hole. He shot even par for the round and is three under par overall.

Mackenzie Hughes putts for par on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Hughes would shoot one over par for the round and is two over par overall.

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker on the No. 9 hole at The Concession Golf Club. McIlroy would birdie the hole.

Max Homa hits his approach on the No. 8 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Homa would par the hole. He shot two under par for the round and is one under par overall.

Collin Morikawa sinks a birdie putt on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa shot eight under par for the round and is 10 under par overall (T2).

Rafa Cabrera Bello hits out of a bunker on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Bello would double bogey the hole. He finished one over par on the round and is three over par overall.

Erik van Rooyen considers his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. van Rooyen would birdie the hole. He shot three over par for the round and is two over par overall.

Wade Ormsby examines his putting circumstances on the No. 11 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Ormsby would par the hole. He shot two over par for the round but is two under par overall.

Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Kisner would par the hole. He shot three under par for the round and is eight under par overall.

Webb Simpson studies his chip shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson, who entered the day tied for the lead, would birdie the hole. He shot three under par for the round and is nine under par overall (T5).

Webb Simpson laughs at the crowd on the No. 18 green after sinking a chip shot for a birdie.

Robert MacIntyre sinks a birdie putt on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. MacIntyre would shoot even par for the round and is two over par overall.

Scottie Scheffler watches his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Scheffler would par the hole. He shot two under par for the round and is five under par overall.

Rory McIlroy stares down his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. McIlroy would par the hole. He finished two under par for the round and is five under par overall.

Justin Thomas his his approach on the No. 9 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Thomas would birdie the hole.

Brooks Koepka holds a one-stroke lead over a group of three golfers heading into Saturday.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

A seven-birdie day has Brooks Koepka alone in first place at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. 

Koepka's Friday wasn't quite perfect — he bogeyed hole No. 18 to end his round — but shooting six under par on the day got him to 11 under par for the tournament, good for a one-stroke lead. 

"I've had a good game plan," Koepka said during a post-round press conference. "Doesn't matter what the wind is, you can still kind of put it [the ball] in the same spot. I don't hit that many drivers around here; a lot of 3-woods, and [I] just try to put it in the fairway." 

Behind Koepka is a group of three golfers at 10 under par: Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa. Of the three, Morikawa had the strongest round two, shooting an eight under par 64 to tie the club record, matching a feat that Bryson DeChambeau achieved earlier in the day. 

Morikawa said he talked to Paul Azinger, an honorary member at Concession, earlier in the week about the importance of chipping on the course. That part of Morikawa's game has been strong, he said, as has his putting, and that is what allowed him to score so low Friday. 

Rounding out the leaderboard's top five is another group of three — Webb Simpson, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau — that sits at nine under par. 

DeChambeau, who won the 2015 NCAA Championships at the course, dramatically improved from round one when he shot five over par. He's sitting at three under par overall.  

