Tight leaderboard after round two of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

A seven-birdie day has Brooks Koepka alone in first place at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Koepka's Friday wasn't quite perfect — he bogeyed hole No. 18 to end his round — but shooting six under par on the day got him to 11 under par for the tournament, good for a one-stroke lead.

"I've had a good game plan," Koepka said during a post-round press conference. "Doesn't matter what the wind is, you can still kind of put it [the ball] in the same spot. I don't hit that many drivers around here; a lot of 3-woods, and [I] just try to put it in the fairway."

Behind Koepka is a group of three golfers at 10 under par: Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa. Of the three, Morikawa had the strongest round two, shooting an eight under par 64 to tie the club record, matching a feat that Bryson DeChambeau achieved earlier in the day.

Morikawa said he talked to Paul Azinger, an honorary member at Concession, earlier in the week about the importance of chipping on the course. That part of Morikawa's game has been strong, he said, as has his putting, and that is what allowed him to score so low Friday.

Rounding out the leaderboard's top five is another group of three — Webb Simpson, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau — that sits at nine under par.

DeChambeau, who won the 2015 NCAA Championships at the course, dramatically improved from round one when he shot five over par. He's sitting at three under par overall.