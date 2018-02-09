 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley, Will Reeve and Jan Miller.

Tidewell Signature Luncheon features keynote speaker Will Reeve

Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley, Will Reeve and Jan Miller.

This is Tidewell's ninth year hosting the signature luncheon.

This is Tidewell's ninth year hosting the signature luncheon.

Hydrangeas decorated the center of each table.

Hydrangeas decorated the center of each table.

Julie Delaney, Judy Rush and Carol Williams

Julie Delaney, Judy Rush and Carol Williams

Chuck Freeman and Robyn Schmitt

Chuck Freeman and Robyn Schmitt

The signature luncheon was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The signature luncheon was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Michael and Judith Berlow, Barbara Freeman, Margarete Van Antwerpen, Barb Zdziarski and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley

Michael and Judith Berlow, Barbara Freeman, Margarete Van Antwerpen, Barb Zdziarski and Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley

Kim and Jake Miele

Kim and Jake Miele

Mary-Lou and Don Moulton

Mary-Lou and Don Moulton

Yvonne Buchanan, Joni Hansen, Patricia Summerlee and Sam Sciturro

Yvonne Buchanan, Joni Hansen, Patricia Summerlee and Sam Sciturro

Michelle Chilson and Carol Masio

Michelle Chilson and Carol Masio

Shirley Zeigler and Whizz Howard

Shirley Zeigler and Whizz Howard

Betty Griggs, Susan Fairbank and Andria Piekarz

Betty Griggs, Susan Fairbank and Andria Piekarz

Brian and Angela Long with Gerry Radford

Brian and Angela Long with Gerry Radford

A variety of teas, along with coffee and water were available in the VIP room.

A variety of teas, along with coffee and water were available in the VIP room.

Over 700 guests were in attendance at the signature luncheon.

Over 700 guests were in attendance at the signature luncheon.

Julian Catala and Patrick McArdle

Julian Catala and Patrick McArdle

Shirley Zeigler and Whizz Howard get their photo taken with Will Reeve.

Shirley Zeigler and Whizz Howard get their photo taken with Will Reeve.

Michael, Rebecca and Judith Berlow

Michael, Rebecca and Judith Berlow

Carol Masio grabs a mimosa off the drink tray. Mimosas, champagne and cucumber water was being served to VIPs.

Carol Masio grabs a mimosa off the drink tray. Mimosas, champagne and cucumber water was being served to VIPs.

Mike Uselton and Yvonne Ross

Mike Uselton and Yvonne Ross

Jim Rogue, Denise Pope and Renee Eppard

Jim Rogue, Denise Pope and Renee Eppard

While guests entered the luncheon, Tidewell volunteers Kathy Donkus, Barbara Hornyak and Margi Miller played musical pieces.

While guests entered the luncheon, Tidewell volunteers Kathy Donkus, Barbara Hornyak and Margi Miller played musical pieces.

Kim Livengood, Sheryl Vieira and Jill McGarry

Kim Livengood, Sheryl Vieira and Jill McGarry

Arthur Schute and Barbara McKee with Marie and Joseph Astre

Arthur Schute and Barbara McKee with Marie and Joseph Astre

Deborah Burhans and Benny Weavero

Deborah Burhans and Benny Weavero

Krista Hall and Karen Byrd

Krista Hall and Karen Byrd

Jeanne Laabs and Norma Pennington

Jeanne Laabs and Norma Pennington

Edward Cohen and Arleane Stier with Denise and Jerry Hearn

Edward Cohen and Arleane Stier with Denise and Jerry Hearn

Tidewell's Pet Therapy Program publishes an annual Tidewell Tails calendar showcasing the therapy pets.

Tidewell's Pet Therapy Program publishes an annual Tidewell Tails calendar showcasing the therapy pets.

Gail Maynard, Paul Hoenle, Ursula Heitmann and Preston Olinger

Gail Maynard, Paul Hoenle, Ursula Heitmann and Preston Olinger

Cindy Rivera, Kathy Catena, Ginny Cable and Desiree Schelling

Cindy Rivera, Kathy Catena, Ginny Cable and Desiree Schelling

Tidewell Hospice's Signature Luncheon was held on Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

If the red carpet wasn't leading up to him, you would take Will Reeve to be another compassionate local philanthropist. 

Reeve presented on building a strong support system at the Signature Luncheon on Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. The mission of Tidewell Hospice, the nonprofit which the event benefited, is to provide care, comfort and compassion to the families it serves. Reeve's mission with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and Reeve Foundation Champions Committee is very similar. 

"My parents often said that you have to give more than you take and that's something that I have taken with me for a very long time, " Reeve said. "No matter what, if you're giving back more than you're taking from the world in whatever context, you're doing the right thing and contributing positively to society."

Reeve said his story has shaped him into the man he is today. By age 13 he had lost his mother to lung cancer and his father to complications from a spinal cord injury. He didn't let that stop him from devoting his life to help improve the quality of life for suffering people.

"No matter what you're going through in your life, you need to know tangibly that you're not alone," Reeve said. "You owe it to yourself, the community, your loved ones to play a large role in that community. It's an ecosystem that relies on each and every member and that applies to not only the spinal cord community but any community. If you're a part of it you need to contribute and if you're a part of it you need to be able to rely on the other members of that community, and that's what keeps it moving forward."

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

