Emma Uihlein and Amelia Thomas

Tidal Tykes take bite out of animal exploration

Tuesday, Jun. 12, 2018 |

Darren Eldred

Cayden Stolarski

Ryan Ruthhaar explores the water near New Pass.

Oliver Nichols takes a quick break from snorkeling.

Amelia Thomas wades into the water.

Mote Science Educator Kiley Gray and Mason Dennis wade into the water.

Darren Eldred walks through the water.

Cayden Stolarski steps off a rock into the water.

Oliver Nichols and Ryan Ruthhaar explore the New Pass waters.

Mason Dennis wades through the water looking for fish.

Ryan Ruthhaar checks out a clam he found.

Cayden Stolarski splashes in the water.

Campers started their day learning about carnivores of the ocean and their diets.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Tidal Tykes are chomping into lessons about animal diets this week.

Campers in Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Tidal Tykes: Diets Down Below camp are learning all about how ocean animals feed themselves. 

On Tuesday, June 12, the word of the day was "carnivore." Campers learned about ocean carnivores such as dolphins and some sea turtles.

After a brief lesson on some animal diets, campers were split into three groups. Each took a turn doing a scavenger hunt, an activity in the education center and snorkeling the New Pass waters.

While snorkeling, campers had the chance to get up close with sea life including clams and small fish.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

