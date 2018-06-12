Tidal Tykes take bite out of animal exploration

Tidal Tykes are chomping into lessons about animal diets this week.

Campers in Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s Tidal Tykes: Diets Down Below camp are learning all about how ocean animals feed themselves.

On Tuesday, June 12, the word of the day was "carnivore." Campers learned about ocean carnivores such as dolphins and some sea turtles.

After a brief lesson on some animal diets, campers were split into three groups. Each took a turn doing a scavenger hunt, an activity in the education center and snorkeling the New Pass waters.

While snorkeling, campers had the chance to get up close with sea life including clams and small fish.