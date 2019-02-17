Thunder by the Bay rumbles into Sarastoa

A celebration of all things two-wheeled, from nimble dirt bikes equally at home on the ground and in the air to thundering machines closer in size to small cars, took place last weekend at Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

The 21st annual Thunder by the Bay made its second stop back in Sarasota on Feb. 15-17 after a one-year hiatus in Lakewood Ranch. It was preceded Feb. 8 by a kickoff party at the White Buffalo Saloon.

Far from simply a show of leather jackets and exhaust fumes, the exposition featured clothing and accessory vendors, live music, food and drinks. A Led Zeppelin tribute band took center stage on Sunday and drew a big crowd. Additionally, there were moto-cross riders performing aerial tricks and a motorcycle show for just about any type of machine imaginable.

The event raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children.