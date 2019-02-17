 Skip to main content
Thousands of motorcycles ran through the fairground on Feb. 15-17.

Thunder by the Bay rumbles into Sarastoa

Rob Herbert and Rob Tatro

Clothes and other motorcycle related goods were all available for riders to purchase.

Julian Vergara, Isaiah Vergara and Patrick Vergara

Lisa Seudo and Dan Purtee

Bentley the dog got to join in the festivities.

Heather Mills and Mark Luchte

The motorcycles weren't the only attraction to the festival, there was also live music.

In the Light, a Led Zepplin tribute band, entertained the crowd.

Jean Hoover and Ray Hoover

Bianca Palmer and Sam Thurmond

The motorcylce and music festival took over the Sarasota County Fairgrounds this weekend.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

A celebration of all things two-wheeled, from nimble dirt bikes equally at home on the ground and in the air to thundering machines closer in size to small cars, took place last weekend at Sarasota County Fairgrounds. 

The 21st annual Thunder by the Bay made its second stop back in Sarasota on Feb. 15-17 after a one-year hiatus in Lakewood Ranch. It was preceded Feb. 8 by a kickoff party at the White Buffalo Saloon. 

Far from simply a show of leather jackets and exhaust fumes, the exposition featured clothing and accessory vendors, live music, food and drinks. A Led Zeppelin tribute band took center stage on Sunday and drew a big crowd. Additionally, there were moto-cross riders performing aerial tricks and a motorcycle show for just about any type of machine imaginable.

The event raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children.

