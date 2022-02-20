Thunder By The Bay revs up Sarasota Fairgrounds

The Thunder By The Bay music and motorcycle festival made a roaring return to Sarasota Fairgrounds, starting Feb. 18-20.

The weekend festival saw hundreds of motorcyclists and enthusiasts turning out to the fairgrounds for a weekend of music and machinery.

Though Thunder By The Bay presented a fashion show the weekend before, the festival started in earnest with a kickoff party with Clydesdale horses trotting throughout the event space. Guests admired monster trucks and other imposing vehicles in the Thunder Alley area before walking into the fairgrounds to pick up food, check out accessories and gifts from vendors, and listen to live music.

Saturday featured music from FireHouse, The Tobacco Rd Band, The Verge and the "Slippery When Wet" Bon Jovi tribute band. Attendees enjoyed a motorcycle tire blowout competition that had burning rubber kicking up a cloud near the music area.

Proceeds from the event benefited Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides grants to nonprofits helping children and adults with special needs.