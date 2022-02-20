 Skip to main content
Kari Maynard, Paisley Ramirez, Cory Aparicio, Elizabeth and Robert Ramirez

Thunder By The Bay revs up Sarasota Fairgrounds

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 |

Hundreds of motorcyclists parked their bikes.

Stephannie Mullinnix and Eli Davis have their likenesses drawn by Eric Kaczynski

Hundreds of people attended the festival.

Robert Kress

A tire blowout competition kicks up a cloud.

Lee Donaldson wins Saturday's blowout competition.

Mary and Reggie Wilson with Karen Strickler

Kelvin and Grace Rodriguez

Donna Schwab, Susie Smith, Wesley Jester, Jerrad Jester, Vicky Mack and Kacy Granneman

The Tobacco Rd band keeps the audience rocking.

The Tobacco Rd band keeps the audience rocking.

The Tobacco Rd band keeps the audience rocking.

Olivia, Autumn and Pepper Dorsey

The Tobacco Rd band keeps the audience rocking.

The Tobacco Rd band keeps the audience rocking.

The Tobacco Rd Band keeps the audience rocking.

Astro the pit bull spars with Luna the corgi

Randy Ervin and Susan Bilotti ride their custom bikes through the space.

Joseph Washington, Butch Carter, Robert Vance, Marvin Sims, Nate Green and Brian Cliff from American Legion Post 331

Brittany Cook, Stephanie Olson, Olivia William, Ivan Yarber and Seth Williams

Jim Barnacz and Carla Bright

Little Bit the dog

The annual music and motorcycle festival took over fairgrounds Feb. 18-20.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Thunder By The Bay music and motorcycle festival made a roaring return to Sarasota Fairgrounds, starting Feb. 18-20.

The weekend festival saw hundreds of motorcyclists and enthusiasts turning out to the fairgrounds for a weekend of music and machinery. 

Though Thunder By The Bay presented a fashion show the weekend before, the festival started in earnest with a kickoff party with Clydesdale horses trotting throughout the event space. Guests admired monster trucks and other imposing vehicles in the Thunder Alley area before walking into the fairgrounds to pick up food, check out accessories and gifts from vendors, and listen to live music. 

Saturday featured music from FireHouse, The Tobacco Rd Band, The Verge and the "Slippery When Wet" Bon Jovi tribute band. Attendees enjoyed a motorcycle tire blowout competition that had burning rubber kicking up a cloud near the music area. 

Proceeds from the event benefited Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides grants to nonprofits helping children and adults with special needs. 

