Thunder by the Bay returns for 23rd annual festival

Motorcycle enthusiasts put the rubber to the road at the 23rd annual Thunder by the Bay festival from Feb. 19 to 21.

The three-day music and bike show had visitors gathering for a fun weekend full of food, music, and plenty of bicycles. Guests enjoyed a kick-off party the first night of the show, a motorcycle contest with cash prizes, plenty of live music, and more.

The event benefited Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides grants to local nonprofits serving children and adults with special needs.