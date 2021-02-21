 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chris Duncanson rode out.

Thunder by the Bay returns for 23rd annual festival

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Chris Duncanson rode out.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Evans and Keith Bump took a seat near the food area.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Jennifer Evans and Keith Bump took a seat near the food area.

Buy this Photo
Mario Juarez looked after Jasmine and Mario Juarez Jr.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Mario Juarez looked after Jasmine and Mario Juarez Jr.

Buy this Photo
The festival had plenty of motorcycles for guests to admire.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

The festival had plenty of motorcycles for guests to admire.

Buy this Photo
Remington the dog was more than excited.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Remington the dog was more than excited.

Buy this Photo
Matt Yore, Mayor Hagen Brody and Maryann Grgic checked out the various vendors.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Matt Yore, Mayor Hagen Brody and Maryann Grgic checked out the various vendors.

Buy this Photo
Olivia and Michelle Williams explored the fairgrounds.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Olivia and Michelle Williams explored the fairgrounds.

Buy this Photo
Waylon Little and Derek Carvalho checked out the bikes.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Waylon Little and Derek Carvalho checked out the bikes.

Buy this Photo
Andy Johnson, Jacque Newton and Jacque Rose walked around.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Andy Johnson, Jacque Newton and Jacque Rose walked around.

Buy this Photo
Make My Day Jewelry had its own gremlin selling wares.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Make My Day Jewelry had its own gremlin selling wares.

Buy this Photo
Dana Bishop and Sylvia Paris enjoyed the day.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Dana Bishop and Sylvia Paris enjoyed the day.

Buy this Photo
Karen George, Dennis Sauer, Dave Sarandrea and John Metz were ready for the day.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Karen George, Dennis Sauer, Dave Sarandrea and John Metz were ready for the day.

Buy this Photo
Sam, Luna, Brookyln and Joe Alix went as a family unit.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Sam, Luna, Brookyln and Joe Alix went as a family unit.

Buy this Photo
Kristin Benson and Jami Kellogg were all smiles.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Kristin Benson and Jami Kellogg were all smiles.

Buy this Photo
Kathy and Nigel Miles checked out the bikes with Smudge the dog.

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 |

Kathy and Nigel Miles checked out the bikes with Smudge the dog.

Buy this Photo
Share
Motorcycle lovers gathered at the Sarasota Fairgrounds for the three-day festival.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Motorcycle enthusiasts put the rubber to the road at the 23rd annual Thunder by the Bay festival from Feb. 19 to 21. 

The three-day music and bike show had visitors gathering for a fun weekend full of food, music, and plenty of bicycles. Guests enjoyed a kick-off party the first night of the show, a motorcycle contest with cash prizes, plenty of live music, and more. 

The event benefited Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides grants to local nonprofits serving children and adults with special needs. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement