 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director and Festival Director Lucy Nicandri, Richard Davis, Julie Brown and Ken Kreye

Thunder By The Bay kicks off weekend festival

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director and Festival Director Lucy Nicandri, Richard Davis, Julie Brown and Ken Kreye

Buy this Photo
Auction Chairwoman Bernie Gottschauk with Co-Chairwomen Wendy Rossiter and Kimberley Mancini

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Auction Chairwoman Bernie Gottschauk with Co-Chairwomen Wendy Rossiter and Kimberley Mancini

Buy this Photo
Many motorcycle paintings were available in the silent auction.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Many motorcycle paintings were available in the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Keefer and Margi Fuery

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Lisa Keefer and Margi Fuery

Buy this Photo
Flash Tappers Victoria Tokarz and Nancy Creighton

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Flash Tappers Victoria Tokarz and Nancy Creighton

Buy this Photo
Proceeds for the night went to the Suncoast Charities for Children.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Proceeds for the night went to the Suncoast Charities for Children.

Buy this Photo
Brian Goetz and Lauren Fitzgerald

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Brian Goetz and Lauren Fitzgerald

Buy this Photo
Handmade guitars were up for the silent auction.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Handmade guitars were up for the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Vic Rebmann, Adam Bartolotta and Kevin Copeman

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Vic Rebmann, Adam Bartolotta and Kevin Copeman

Buy this Photo
The cocktail drinks had clever names, including the most popular, The Godfather.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

The cocktail drinks had clever names, including the most popular, The Godfather.

Buy this Photo
In true Thunder By The Bay fashion, the room was decorated with motorcycles.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

In true Thunder By The Bay fashion, the room was decorated with motorcycles.

Buy this Photo
Marylou Dimaggio and Tammy Skonie

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Marylou Dimaggio and Tammy Skonie

Buy this Photo
Jack Cox, Beth and Dax LaGasse and Jamie Nood

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Jack Cox, Beth and Dax LaGasse and Jamie Nood

Buy this Photo
Brian Goetz, Lauren Fitzgerald and Lulu Soeder

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Brian Goetz, Lauren Fitzgerald and Lulu Soeder

Buy this Photo
Sandra Halliday and Kim Burns

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Sandra Halliday and Kim Burns

Buy this Photo
Mary and Charles Cusimano with David Viola

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Mary and Charles Cusimano with David Viola

Buy this Photo
Brent Riesenberger and David Viola

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Brent Riesenberger and David Viola

Buy this Photo
Sager Mehta and Cole Zigich

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Sager Mehta and Cole Zigich

Buy this Photo
Live entertainment included the Big Red Nose Burlesque.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Live entertainment included the Big Red Nose Burlesque.

Buy this Photo
The Flash Tappers did a fancy number about baking in the kitchen.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

The Flash Tappers did a fancy number about baking in the kitchen.

Buy this Photo
This turquoise set was available during the silent auction.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

This turquoise set was available during the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Jim Stierwalt, Steven Finz and Richard Davis

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

Jim Stierwalt, Steven Finz and Richard Davis

Buy this Photo
The Flash Tappers delighted the audience with their flashy dances.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

The Flash Tappers delighted the audience with their flashy dances.

Buy this Photo
Share
"Born To Be Wild" kick-off party was held Feb. 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Suncoast Charities for Children opened the Thunder By The Bay motorcycle festival with the "Born To Be Wild" kick-off party Feb. 15 at Michael's On East. 

The festival holds a weekend of activities, including live music, bike shows and a fireworks show. After being in Lakewood Ranch last year, the festival has returned to Sarasota.

The kick-off party brought an equal amount of fun, with an abundance of silent auction items, raffles, live entertainment and a photo booth. Thunder By The Bay started with the kick-off party and ends Sunday, Feb. 18 with a headliner show and fireworks.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement