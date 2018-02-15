Thunder By The Bay kicks off weekend festival

Suncoast Charities for Children opened the Thunder By The Bay motorcycle festival with the "Born To Be Wild" kick-off party Feb. 15 at Michael's On East.

The festival holds a weekend of activities, including live music, bike shows and a fireworks show. After being in Lakewood Ranch last year, the festival has returned to Sarasota.

The kick-off party brought an equal amount of fun, with an abundance of silent auction items, raffles, live entertainment and a photo booth. Thunder By The Bay started with the kick-off party and ends Sunday, Feb. 18 with a headliner show and fireworks.