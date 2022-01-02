 Skip to main content
Francisco Llosa of Florado/Sharp Printing (center) breaks in front of the field to put a shot on goal. His team won the title match 10-8 over Hillcroft/Hawkwood.

Thrills mark new year at Sarasota Polo Club

Hillcroft/Hawkwood's Vaughn Miller Jr. gallops forward to put a shot on goal.

Florado/Sharp Printing's Joaquin Navarro Montoya and Hillcroft/Hawkwood's Barclay Knapp make a quick turn after overrunning the ball.

Vaughn Miller Jr. of Hillcroft/Hawkwood scores on a penalty shot.

Sara Osten of East County gets up close and personal with a horse named Scooby-Doo that was ridden by Alan Martinez of Organic Matters/North South Wealth Management.

Evan Thomas, a 6-year-old from Berlin, Germany, and Luca Misiti, a 4-year-old from Sarasota, run to jump into an inflatable before the two of them ...

.... disappear into a pile of fun.

East County 2-year-old Emma Sands and Sarasota 2-year-old Sofia Maniscalco are best friends who have fun along the polo sideline.

Ella Lane, an East County 6-year-old, gets in a little batting practice before the polo match.

Milano, Italy's Mara Comandulli was in town taking care of a business in Sarasota but she made time to attend the polo match in Lakewood Ranch, along with enjoying a Frisbee toss.

Leandro Berrios of Hillcroft/Hawkwood breaks away for a goal.

Leandro Berrios celebrates a goal he scored for Hillcroft/Hawkwood.

Slade Sharpsteen of Florado/Sharp Printing (right) beats Hillcroft/Hawkwood's Leandro Berrios to the ball.

Martin Eddy rips a shot for Florado/Sharp Printing.

James Miller and Slade Sharpsteen shake hands after the match.

James Miller drives the ball up the field for Hillcroft/Hawkwood.

East County 5-year-old Blake Tennant tries his luck at a badminton type of game on the field before polo.

Some heavy winds whipped through the area but it didn't make much difference to the polo fans and actually made it more fun for those who brought kites.

Three-year-old Charlie Sanders of Sarasota might have been attending the polo match, but she was having fun testing her balance along the sideline.

James Miller of the Hillcroft/Hawkwood team stands at attention during the National Anthem before the title match.

Music Compound's Jasleen Kaur sang the National Anthem before the match.

Polo Club's Hanna Hornung presented the colors before Sunday's championship match and then played for Organic Matters/North South Wealth Management in the consolation match. She is 13.

Trevor Niznik comes down the middle for Organic Matters/North South Wealth Management in the consolation match.

Pandemic restrictions have kept the Clydesdales from pulling the wagon at halftime, but kids still enjoy a wagon ride pulled by a tractor.

Grant Mayer of Florado/Sharp Printing was injured in a fall but after some medical attention, he walked away with minor injuries.

High-scoring title match highlights Sarasota Polo Club action
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Even though some special pandemic protocols caused minor changes Jan. 2 at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch, Sara Osten came upon an unexpected up-close moment on the new year's first day of polo.

The club had the polo players stay a bit farther off the sideline when they rode in the pregame parade. Usually, they get close and exchange a few high fives with the fans.

Also missing was the Clydesdales pulling a cart full of kids at halftime. The kids still got their ride, but a tractor was used to pull the cart.

Despite a few added protocols, Sarasota's Osten had her own thrill between the championship and consolation matches. Walking on the field, Osten had a conversation with player Alan Martinez of Organic Matters/North South Wealth Management, and was able to pet his horse, Scooby-Doo. Martinez, who was warming up for the consolation match, took the time to give the fan a moment to remember.

"I am so excited to be here," Osten said. "(Martinez) was so nice."

It was a day of competitive thrills as well. Florado/Sharp Printing won a high-scoring title match 10-8 over Hillcroft-Hawkwood.

 

