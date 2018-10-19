 Skip to main content
SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays, Hope Family Services, Inc. Executive Director Laurel Lynch and WRC Executive Director Ashley Brown

Three nonprofits come together for handbags & happy hour party

Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 |

Elizabeth Toole and Mindy Hill

Handbags were on sale for guests to browse.

The three respective Executive Directors thanked the guests for coming to support the nonprofits.

Pauldie Howrigan and Brenda Parker

Emilee Schellenger and Kitt Kearney

Rachel Simons and Tamara Chapman

Eleni Sokos, Jaymie Carter and Diane Siecinski

Amber and Kate Williams

The centerpieces were donated by the children of Hope Family Services, Inc.

Sandy Keir, Linda Bergen, Emma Cecil, Renee Martone-Cecil and Gretchen Bauer

The raffle bags were either new or almost new condition.

Michelle Bente and Jill Wallace

A Shot of Fun set up a photobooth.

Handbags & Happy Hour was hosted Oct. 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Three nonprofits, Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center, Hope Family Services, Inc. and Women's Resource Center combined efforts to give guests a chance to shop and sip for a good purpose. 

Handbags & Happy Hour was held Oct. 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. Handbags were donated to the event for purchase, and higher value bags were for those who win the chance raffle. In addition to shopping, guests enjoyed light bites, cocktails, a photo booth and music from DJ Joseph.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

