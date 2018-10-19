Three nonprofits come together for handbags & happy hour party

Three nonprofits, Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center, Hope Family Services, Inc. and Women's Resource Center combined efforts to give guests a chance to shop and sip for a good purpose.

Handbags & Happy Hour was held Oct. 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. Handbags were donated to the event for purchase, and higher value bags were for those who win the chance raffle. In addition to shopping, guests enjoyed light bites, cocktails, a photo booth and music from DJ Joseph.