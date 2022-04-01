Thousands catch Fish at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch

The popular regional band Kettle of Fish often describes its musical style as "festiblues," and that certainly was on display during the first Music on Main of spring in Lakewood Ranch.

Among Kettle of Fish's lineup on April 1 were longtime lead singer Dana Lawrence, Greg Poulos on guitar, Chris Guertin, the former musical director on Princess Cruises, on bass and vocals; Pat McDonald, who previously toured with the Charlie Daniels Band, on drums; and Robin Swenson, who has played for Four Seasons and Aretha Franklin, on keys.

Add the beautiful weather and it proved to be a prosperous fundraising for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, which was April's benefitting nonprofit.