Kettle of Fish's Greg Polous on electric guitar, Dana Lawrence on acoustic guitar, and Todd Adams on keys, entertain the Music on Main crowd.

Thousands catch Fish at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch

Kettle of Fish's Greg Polous on electric guitar, Dana Lawrence on acoustic guitar, and Todd Adams on keys, entertain the Music on Main crowd.

The Meadows' Carla Bright and Sarasota's Jim Barnacz enjoy a dance on a crowded Lakewood Main Street during Music on Main.

The Meadows' Carla Bright and Sarasota's Jim Barnacz enjoy a dance on a crowded Lakewood Main Street during Music on Main.

With the popular band Kettle of Fish playing, people arrived early to position their seats at Music on Main.

With the popular band Kettle of Fish playing, people arrived early to position their seats at Music on Main.

Sarasota's LouAnn O'Callaghan obviously is enjoying Music on Main.

Sarasota's LouAnn O'Callaghan obviously is enjoying Music on Main.

Emily Lynch and Michael DeNardo of Sarasota Cupcake offer items from their basket of goodies.

Emily Lynch and Michael DeNardo of Sarasota Cupcake offer items from their basket of goodies.

Keller Williams coworkers Luis Piamba and Michelle Costa enjoy "hanging out and drinking beer."

Keller Williams coworkers Luis Piamba and Michelle Costa enjoy "hanging out and drinking beer."

Firefighter Jacob Dillard and Engineer Daniel Lane of the East Manatee Fire Rescue keep watch at the event.

Firefighter Jacob Dillard and Engineer Daniel Lane of the East Manatee Fire Rescue keep watch at the event.

Sue Maddalena and Rod Pearson represent Pestguard and are the are the account manager and sales manager at the company.

Sue Maddalena and Rod Pearson represent Pestguard and are the are the account manager and sales manager at the company.

Lakewood National's Brad McKeehan buys a beer from David Grace, who was volunteering with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Lakewood National's Brad McKeehan buys a beer from David Grace, who was volunteering with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Lakewood Ranch's Charleen Race shows her dance moves on Lakewood Main Street.

Lakewood Ranch's Charleen Race shows her dance moves on Lakewood Main Street.

Lorraine Rodgers, Devin Dash, Dan Sidler and Tony Dahlin of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance worked as bartenders for the night.

Lorraine Rodgers, Devin Dash, Dan Sidler and Tony Dahlin of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance worked as bartenders for the night.

Jenna Nelson, Ashlyn McCarty, and Ron Sears manned the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance booth.

Jenna Nelson, Ashlyn McCarty, and Ron Sears manned the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance booth.

Noah Serafine, Tony DeJesus, and Bill Longo of Wilde Automotive were there to help those in the market.

Noah Serafine, Tony DeJesus, and Bill Longo of Wilde Automotive were there to help those in the market.

Todd Adams plays keyboard for Kettle of Fish.

Todd Adams plays keyboard for Kettle of Fish.

Greg Polous is the guitarist for Kettle of Fish.

Greg Polous is the guitarist for Kettle of Fish.

Molly Saunders and Chris Culp give away free books during Music on Main.

Molly Saunders and Chris Culp give away free books during Music on Main.

Friends Jeri Fitchette of Lakewood National and Rick Romano of Greenbrook find a comfortable spot to listen to Kettle of Fish.

Friends Jeri Fitchette of Lakewood National and Rick Romano of Greenbrook find a comfortable spot to listen to Kettle of Fish.

Lakewood Ranch resident Becky Wilkes and her dog Molly watch the performance.

Lakewood Ranch resident Becky Wilkes and her dog Molly watch the performance.

Popular band Kettle of Fish has them dancing in the streets.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

The popular regional band Kettle of Fish often describes its musical style as "festiblues," and that certainly was on display during the first Music on Main of spring in Lakewood Ranch.

Among Kettle of Fish's lineup on April 1 were longtime lead singer Dana Lawrence, Greg Poulos on guitar, Chris Guertin, the former musical director on Princess Cruises, on bass and vocals; Pat McDonald, who previously toured with the Charlie Daniels Band, on drums; and Robin Swenson, who has played for Four Seasons and Aretha Franklin, on keys.

Add the beautiful weather and it proved to be a prosperous fundraising for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, which was April's benefitting nonprofit.

 

