Willis Elementary School third-graders Peyton Gray and Massi Malilano get into character as Santa Claus and one of his lead elves.

Third-graders present Elvis Presley as 'Elfis' in holiday extravaganza

Willis Elementary School third-grader Adrianna Galliano landed the lead role as Elfis in the holiday show, "The Elves' Impersonator."

Willis Elementary School third-graders Katherine Facciolla, Meighan Traeger and Laney Rowe whip out their shades on stage.

Willis Elementary School third-grader Mac Gilmore plays an elf for the holiday show.

Following the third grade holiday show, students enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate from the Hot Cocoa Bar.

Willis Elementary School third-grader Rachel Gocinski played a lead role as a speaker for the holiday show.

Willis Elementary School third-graders get ready for their big show backstage.

Willis Elementary School third-grader Kayden West sings along with the other elves during the third grade holiday extravaganza.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Natalie Franz, Samantha Miller and Malika Tokhtabayeva dress the part for the holiday show.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Peyton Gray and Juliana Armstron play their roles as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the holiday show.

Santa's favorite elves gather around Elfis, who was thought to be an 'imposter', during Willis Elementary School's third grade holiday show.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Adrianna Galliano and Juliana Armstron dance side-by-side as Elfis and Mrs. Claus.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Nellie Morells and Nick Chop pout on stage as part of one of the Christmas songs.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Jenna Schulman and Leila Borghesi get ready for their big show.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Sadie Barbour and Porter Osuch played 'reindeer speakers' in this year's holiday extravaganza.

Willis Elementary School third-grader Daxton Martin gets into the song during the holiday show.

Willis Elementary School third-graders Kingston Mosley and Rachel Gocinski were not just students on this day, they were Santa's elves.

Willis Elementary School third-grader Lily Rudd dances on stage during the holiday show.

Willis Elementary School students believed Elfis to be an elf impersonator.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Sadie Barbour, a third-grader at Robert Willis Elementary School, was full of jokes at this year's third grade holiday show. 

Apparently, the audience thought so, too, but the reindeer suit might have helped. 

"It is so fun because I can say some funny things and people will react to it and laugh," Barbour said. 

Being a "speaker" for the holiday show is something of a big deal for a third-grader. 

"So many people tried out for this part so it is such a privilege to have a speaking part," Barbour said. 

On Dec. 8, Willis Elementary held its 12th annual Holiday Extravaganza. This year's show was, "The Elves' Impersonator," and it was about an elf named Elfis — an elf version of Elvis Presley — who was thought to be a fake elf. 

Third grade students performed a number of songs that were broken up by small acts with Elfis and the other elves. 

After the show, students enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies from the "Hot Cocoa Bar" that parents set up. 

