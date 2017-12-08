Third-graders present Elvis Presley as 'Elfis' in holiday extravaganza

Sadie Barbour, a third-grader at Robert Willis Elementary School, was full of jokes at this year's third grade holiday show.

Apparently, the audience thought so, too, but the reindeer suit might have helped.

"It is so fun because I can say some funny things and people will react to it and laugh," Barbour said.

Being a "speaker" for the holiday show is something of a big deal for a third-grader.

"So many people tried out for this part so it is such a privilege to have a speaking part," Barbour said.

On Dec. 8, Willis Elementary held its 12th annual Holiday Extravaganza. This year's show was, "The Elves' Impersonator," and it was about an elf named Elfis — an elf version of Elvis Presley — who was thought to be a fake elf.

Third grade students performed a number of songs that were broken up by small acts with Elfis and the other elves.

After the show, students enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies from the "Hot Cocoa Bar" that parents set up.