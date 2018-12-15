 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maggie Blanton plays bean bag toss.

The true meaning of Christmas in Sarasota

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Maggie Blanton plays bean bag toss.

Buy this Photo
Markajah Jackson gets a candy cane painted onto her face.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Markajah Jackson gets a candy cane painted onto her face.

Buy this Photo
A'drea Gordon and Sandy Sobzack

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

A'drea Gordon and Sandy Sobzack

Buy this Photo
Charlotte Hendricks and Maggie Robinson

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Charlotte Hendricks and Maggie Robinson

Buy this Photo
Alexa Hancock, held by "Big Sister" Cinthya Bonilla, gives Santa a fist bump.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Alexa Hancock, held by "Big Sister" Cinthya Bonilla, gives Santa a fist bump.

Buy this Photo
Ke'shawn Graham and Santa

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Ke'shawn Graham and Santa

Buy this Photo
Anthony Guerrero and Scooter Maloney

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Anthony Guerrero and Scooter Maloney

Buy this Photo
Angelique Williams tells Santa what she wants for Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 |

Angelique Williams tells Santa what she wants for Christmas.

Buy this Photo
Share
Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday party on Dec. 15.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

No matter the circumstances, everyone should have a little Christmas in their lives.

At the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party, attendees received personalized Christmas presents from the organizations at the Sun n Fun RV Resort on Dec. 15. There was pizza and a photo booth as the kids got to spend time with their partners from Big Brothers Big Sisters. 

Santa was also in attendance to ask the children what they wanted for Christmas this year.

Related Stories

Advertisement