The true meaning of Christmas in Sarasota

Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday party on Dec. 15.
No matter the circumstances, everyone should have a little Christmas in their lives.
At the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party, attendees received personalized Christmas presents from the organizations at the Sun n Fun RV Resort on Dec. 15. There was pizza and a photo booth as the kids got to spend time with their partners from Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Santa was also in attendance to ask the children what they wanted for Christmas this year.