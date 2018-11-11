The Sunshine Kids supporters put on their best western wear

It was a sea of hats, boots and sparkles Nov. 10 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

The occasion – the Rhinestones and Ranchers gala, which benefits The Sunshine Kids, an organization dedicated to helping children with cancer smile. They do this through providing the children and their families with experiences such as parties, events and activities.

The evening brought a few special guests, such as musical impressionist Jimmy Keys, who entertained guests after dinner, as well as The Sunshine Kid spokesperson, 13-year-old Grayson Zrelak.