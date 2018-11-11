 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Bonnie Allen, Mike Holland and Lori Ruth

The Sunshine Kids supporters put on their best western wear

Co-Chairs Bonnie Allen, Mike Holland and Lori Ruth

Executive Director G. W. Bailey, Co-Chairman Mike Holland, Pat McMillan and Jimmy Keys

Executive Director G. W. Bailey, Co-Chairman Mike Holland, Pat McMillan and Jimmy Keys

Zack and Kathy Collums

Zack and Kathy Collums

Sunshine Kid Grayson, Michelle, Avery and Carl Zrelak

Sunshine Kid Grayson, Michelle, Avery and Carl Zrelak

Dore Baratta and David Stasney

Dore Baratta and David Stasney

Colorful flowers adorned the tables.

Colorful flowers adorned the tables.

Salena Wilhoit and Dr. Chivas James

Salena Wilhoit and Dr. Chivas James

Two sculptures by Miro Czekanski were up for bids in the silent auction.

Two sculptures by Miro Czekanski were up for bids in the silent auction.

Eric Sommerton, Jimmy Keys and Elizabeth Balie

Eric Sommerton, Jimmy Keys and Elizabeth Balie

Bob Massanova with Maryellen and Art Paterson

Bob Massanova with Maryellen and Art Paterson

Guests could purchase a bracelet for a chance to win a necklace worth $2,300.

Guests could purchase a bracelet for a chance to win a necklace worth $2,300.

The Sunshine Kids mission is to make kids with cancer smile through activities, parties, events and more.

The Sunshine Kids mission is to make kids with cancer smile through activities, parties, events and more.

Kim Young and Jim Schumacher

Kim Young and Jim Schumacher

Pat and Mac McMillan

Pat and Mac McMillan

Clint and Heather Kasten

Clint and Heather Kasten

Dee Landoli and Carol Twigg

Dee Landoli and Carol Twigg

Millie and Melissa Sica

Millie and Melissa Sica

Shelly and John Corey

Shelly and John Corey

Genny and Rodger Zara

Genny and Rodger Zara

Joan and Stuart Love

Joan and Stuart Love

Jill and John Raleigh

Jill and John Raleigh

Charlotte Griffin and Natasha Selvaraj

Charlotte Griffin and Natasha Selvaraj

Rhinestones and Ranchers was hosted Nov. 10 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a sea of hats, boots and sparkles Nov. 10 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

The occasion – the Rhinestones and Ranchers gala, which benefits The Sunshine Kids, an organization dedicated to helping children with cancer smile. They do this through providing the children and their families with experiences such as parties, events and activities. 

The evening brought a few special guests, such as musical impressionist Jimmy Keys, who entertained guests after dinner, as well as The Sunshine Kid spokesperson, 13-year-old Grayson Zrelak.

 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

