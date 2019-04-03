 Skip to main content
Susan Weintraub and Phyllis Weitzner

The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom takes to the runway

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Lila Beychok-Boyer and Randi Brodsky

Nancy Herald, Roberta Lichtenstein, Hannah Puckhaber and Sue Rosin

Meredith Ernst, Barbara Simon and Dana Corn

Joan DePlonty and Lorraine Esselborn

Saranee Newman, Joyce Podietz and Dvora Millstone

The lunch was catered by Michael's on East.

The orchids were provided by The Orchid Lady.

There was a silent auction for events around Sarasota.

Lorie Rabin and Dolly Fogel

Ileane Smith peruses a silent auction of accessories and jewelry.

Marsha Frank, Valerie Joels and Adele Tannenbaum

Linda Segal, Linda Strumpf, Barbara Sobel and Cheryl Parnes

Temple Beth Sholom President David Chaifetz, Malcolm Schwartz, Rabbi Ed Weinsberg and Joel Servetz

The Foxy Lady Siesta Key provided the clothes for the fashion show.

Stephanie Glosser and Emma Joels

Stephanie Lirio was the first model to step out on the runway.

Joyce Weiss modeled an outfit from Foxy Lady.

Anne Spindel walks the runway.

Sarah Werthheimer is a third generation member of Temple Beth Sholom.

The Sophisticated Ladies Celebrate the Arts fashion show took place on April 3.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was an afternoon of vogue fashions at Temple Beth Sholom. 

The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom presented the The Sophisticated Ladies Celebrate the Arts fashion show, luncheon and silent auction on April 3. The women were celebrating Sarasota's vibrant arts scene with exhibits and performances.

There were two Ringling College student animated short films shown before lunch, which was catered by Michael's on East. The fashion show's clothes were provided by Foxy Lady Siesta Key. 

The centerpieces were provided by Orchid Lady and there was a silent auction of arts and events around Sarasota. There was also a raffle for items and clothes from Foxy Lady. 

