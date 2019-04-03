The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom takes to the runway

It was an afternoon of vogue fashions at Temple Beth Sholom.

The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom presented the The Sophisticated Ladies Celebrate the Arts fashion show, luncheon and silent auction on April 3. The women were celebrating Sarasota's vibrant arts scene with exhibits and performances.

There were two Ringling College student animated short films shown before lunch, which was catered by Michael's on East. The fashion show's clothes were provided by Foxy Lady Siesta Key.

The centerpieces were provided by Orchid Lady and there was a silent auction of arts and events around Sarasota. There was also a raffle for items and clothes from Foxy Lady.