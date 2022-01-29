The Show Goes On at 2022 Circus Arts Gala

After nearly two years away, the Circus Arts Conservatory returned to its Big Top space for its Circus Arts Gala on Jan. 28.

Sarasota's social scene made the most of the occasion by dressing up in their most performative, colorful circus costumes for a night of fun. The annual fundraiser, which was canceled in 2021, benefits the Circus Arts Conservatory's many student programs. Guests mingled in the Big Top space, took photos with clowns and acrobats, and eventually sat down in the performance space for the show to start.

The program started off with words from Circus Arts Conservatory Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs. They also paid tribute to longtime CAC figure Jennifer Gemmeke, who recently died.

The night's circus performance started with an aerial act from gala co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Elisabeth Waters along with Chaz Glunk. Circus Arts Conservatory students dazzled the audience with aerial lyra acts, Elayne Kramer twisted her body in complex hand balancing routines and the night even had a surprise performance from Sarasota favorite Bello Nock.

The show ended with an atmospheric performance by former Sarasota Ballet dancer Sareen Tchekmedyian and Cirque Du Soleil strap artist Darren Trull. The duo twisted and spun through the air to the cheers of the crowd below.