Sareen Tchekmedyian and Darren Trull spin through the arena.

The Show Goes On at 2022 Circus Arts Gala

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 |

Gala chairwomen Donna Koffman and Elisabeth Waters

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs

David Gunn, Natasha Einwaechter, Dana Gliniecki, Greg Gliniecki and Christine Greaney

Callie Hulsman and Caleb Overholt

Channing Gross dazzles with a Chine Pole act.

Channing Gross dazzles with a Chine Pole act.

Kent Thompson with Ken and Joe Prokop

More than 250 people attended the event.

Taylor Karp, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Tammy Karp

Madison Barrett, Rylee Grover and Destiny Overholt work together in a contortion showcase.

Suzanne and Vinje Dahl

Madison Barrett, Rylee Grover and Destiny Overholt work together in a contortion showcase.

Madison Barrett, Rylee Grover and Destiny Overholt work together in a contortion showcase.

CAC students spin in an aerial lyra act.

Chaz Glunk and Donna Koffman spin into the air.

Chaz Glunk and Donna Koffman spin into the air.

Gala co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Elisabeth Waters

Barb Tye and Cherie Gorenstein

Roberto Villanueva, Clara Reynardus De Villanueva, Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Emcee Jared Walker directs the event.

CAC students spin in an aerial lyra act.

CAC students spin in an aerial lyra act.

Elayne Kramer prepares for her hand balancing act.

Elayne Kramer shoots an arrow with her hand balancing act.

Bello Nock brings in the crowd for his act.

Bello Nock brings in the crowd for his act.

Bello Nock brings in the crowd for his act.

More than 250 people attended the event.

Dara Massif and Vasoula Grason

Dylan Mason and Emma Wilson Weber

Executive Vice President and COO Jennifer Mitchell

Sareen Tchekmedyian and Darren Trull spin through the arena.

Sareen Tchekmedyian and Darren Trull spin through the arena.

Sareen Tchekmedyian and Darren Trull spin through the arena.

Sareen Tchekmedyian and Darren Trull spin through the arena.

Karen Abell, Elijah Clemons, Sarah Catalano, Lisa and Mike Modrick

Board chair Bart Lowther

Darren Trull and Rachael Zucker

Linda and Tom McDonald

Brad Gavin, Emma Clarke, Tracie Giuffre, Jennifer Mitchell

CAC student Alex Hume

Christina Chartrand, Melissa Morsli and Courtney Bonacuse

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs started the show.

Chaz Glunk and Donna Koffman spin into the air.

Ring Mistress Scotti Horowitz

Channing Gross dazzles with a Chine Pole act.

The circus performance ends with cheers.

The Circus Arts Conservatory returned to the Big Top with its annual gala on Jan. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After nearly two years away, the Circus Arts Conservatory returned to its Big Top space for its Circus Arts Gala on Jan. 28.

Sarasota's social scene made the most of the occasion by dressing up in their most performative, colorful circus costumes for a night of fun. The annual fundraiser, which was canceled in 2021, benefits the Circus Arts Conservatory's many student programs. Guests mingled in the Big Top space, took photos with clowns and acrobats, and eventually sat down in the performance space for the show to start. 

The program started off with words from Circus Arts Conservatory Founder and CEO Pedro Reis and Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs. They also paid tribute to longtime CAC figure Jennifer Gemmeke, who recently died.

The night's circus performance started with an aerial act from gala co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Elisabeth Waters along with Chaz Glunk. Circus Arts Conservatory students dazzled the audience with aerial lyra acts, Elayne Kramer twisted her body in complex hand balancing routines and the night even had a surprise performance from Sarasota favorite Bello Nock. 

The show ended with an atmospheric performance by former Sarasota Ballet dancer Sareen Tchekmedyian and Cirque Du Soleil strap artist Darren Trull. The duo twisted and spun through the air to the cheers of the crowd below. 

