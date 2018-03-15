The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon honors two generous philanthropists

The 2018 Glitz at the Ritz, Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon honored this year's award recipients March 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Carolyn Michel and Howard J. Millman were recognized for their philanthropic work in the Sarasota community, especially in the arts and theater realm. Michel focuses on acting and Millman is rooted in artistic direction.

The luncheon started with social hour. As guests mingled and visited amongst each other, bidding for the silent auction also started. The bidding continued throughout the day on a dinner for 10 and a gold pearl necklace.

Also during social hour, guests were encouraged to view Christian Thomas Lee's fine art collection. Lee was the guest speaker for the luncheon, and he spoke about the art of philanthropy.

In addition, Keith and Linda Monda and Lin and Bob Williams pledged a $50,000 match for all donations made to the Salvation Army, the beneficiary for the luncheon. The Mondas were the 2016 honorees.