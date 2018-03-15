 Skip to main content
Keith and Linda Monda with Lin and Bob Williams

The Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon honors two generous philanthropists

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Chairwoman Kim Cornetet with Honorees Howard J. Millman and Carolyn Michel

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Chairwoman Kim Cornetet, Betty Schoenbaum and Major Chuck Whiten

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Keith and Linda Monda, Lin and Bob Williams and Veronica Brady

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The featured speaker for this year is Christian Thomas Lee.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The centerpieces were the Salvation Army's iconic donation buckets.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Amanda Meher, Nick Roberts and Julie Leach

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Barry and Earlene Kemerer

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

These strands of gold pearls were one of the silent auction items.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Terri Klauber, Julie Leach, Tomeika Koski and Debra Flynt-Farrett

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Hedna Saltzman and Jennifer Lieberman

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Aundria Castleberry and Clara Ramos

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Floyd Dias, Capt. Debbie Alderson, Lts. Veronica and William Conley

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Kay Mathers and Marisa Fowler

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Linda Monda, Sandra Frank and Jennifer Johnston

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Hermione Gilpin, Angie Stringer and Morgan Gerhart

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Anita Anrade, Elizabeth Barrett and Hazel Harun

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Erin Romer, Millie Stephanek and Ellen McLaughlin

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Peter and Joanne Powers

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The Salvation Army has been in service since 1865.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The speaker brought along his fine art collection for guests to view.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Doris Berkey and Melissa Lane

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was neatly decorated with red for the Salvation Army.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Glitz at the Ritz was held March 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 2018 Glitz at the Ritz, Schoenbaum Humanitarian Award Luncheon honored this year's award recipients March 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Carolyn Michel and Howard J. Millman were recognized for their philanthropic work in the Sarasota community, especially in the arts and theater realm. Michel focuses on acting and Millman is rooted in artistic direction.

The luncheon started with social hour. As guests mingled and visited amongst each other, bidding for the silent auction also started. The bidding continued throughout the day on a dinner for 10 and a gold pearl necklace.

Also during social hour, guests were encouraged to view Christian Thomas Lee's fine art collection. Lee was the guest speaker for the luncheon, and he spoke about the art of philanthropy.

In addition, Keith and Linda Monda and Lin and Bob Williams pledged a $50,000 match for all donations made to the Salvation Army, the beneficiary for the luncheon. The Mondas were the 2016 honorees. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

