The Sarasota Ballet says hello to a new season

Local organizations and nonprofits are gearing up for the new season, with The Sarasota Ballet being no exception.

Their Welcome Back Brunch was hosted Sept. 15 at the Art Ovation Hotel. Staff members, dancers and supporters of the ballet gathered for an intimate brunch, with a multitude of breakfast foods and drinks.

The Sarasota Ballet’s first program opens Oct. 26 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts, starring Martha Graham, Ricardo Graziano and Galina Samsova.