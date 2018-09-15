 Skip to main content
Mercedita O'Connor, Micki Sellman and Martha Harrison

The Sarasota Ballet says hello to a new season

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Brunch was served throughout the morning.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Director Iain Webb and General Manager Chad Morrison

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Emily Helman, Mattison Bedinghus and Cadence Rolland

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Daniel Pratt and Lauren Ostrander

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The Art Ovation Hotel served a variety of pastries for brunch.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Each guest was given a Cakes by Ron gift at their seat.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Stan Katz, Ricardo Graziano and Judy Rudges

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Christopher Hird, Michael Zuckerberg and Jamie Carter

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The tables were adorned with a pink and white flower arrangement.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Ivan Spitle and Filippo Valmorbida

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Tom Attard, Claire Boren and Alejandro Andrade

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Rachel Costin and Christina Harwaid

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The Welcome Back Brunch was hosted Sept. 15 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Local organizations and nonprofits are gearing up for the new season, with The Sarasota Ballet being no exception. 

Their Welcome Back Brunch was hosted Sept. 15 at the Art Ovation Hotel. Staff members, dancers and supporters of the ballet gathered for an intimate brunch, with a multitude of breakfast foods and drinks. 

The Sarasota Ballet’s first program opens Oct. 26 at the FSU Center for The Performing Arts, starring Martha Graham, Ricardo Graziano and Galina Samsova.

