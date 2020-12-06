 Skip to main content
(From right) Robert Morelli, Everett Morelli and Tiffany Morelli of Sarasota feed a llama. They came to see the giraffes and Santa Claus.

The Rye Road Giraffes Christmas circus stretches holiday calendar in Bradenton

Hannah Storbeck of Summerfield feeds Twigs the giraffe as siblings Ethan (left) and Jani watch. They are from South Africa, and mom Anoesjka Storbeck said seeing the giraffes and zebras felt like a taste of home.

Aubree Forsythe of Bayshore Gardens rides a camel. She said it was great.

Melman the giraffe is one of two giraffes visitors can see at The Rye Road Giraffes farm.

Oona Olmstead of Bayshore Gardens said she loves giraffes but also got to ride a camel.

Brandy Waligora of northwest Bradenton feeds a llama. She passes by The Rye Road Giraffes all the time when she drives to work at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary and finally got to visit.

Irene Downey (left) of Country Creek and Cheryl Nagle of Braden Pines visit the cow enclosure. They love animals and were visiting The Rye Road Giraffes for the first time.

(From left) Jessica Bangora, Tristan Bangora, Ryan Bangora and Elizabeth Bangora, who live on State Road 64 in Bradenton, feed Melman the giraffe. They were driving to Rye Preserve but stopped to visit when they saw the giraffes.

Sara Mapes (top) and her son, Emerson Ott, of Old Myakka came to see the giraffes but were also fascinated by the tortoises.

Crystal Harris (left) and Ryan Harris of Parrish and their children, Abigail and Jackson (bottom), came to see the giraffes.

Mackenzie Laden ofSarasota rides Gorilla, a pony. Laden loves ponies and also wanted to see the giraffes.

Jeffrey Schermerhorn (left) and Paxton Schermerhorn of Sarasota feed the llamas. They came to see all the animals, but mainly the giraffes and more "exotic" creatures.

The Rye Road Giraffes hosts Christmas Celebration and Circus event on weekends through Dec. 20.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Crystal Coronas, the daughter of founder Serge Coronas, said Rye Road Giraffes was looking for a way to raise funds to support their farm during the pandemic while bringing holiday joy to the community.

But they also had another goal for opening Christmas Celebration and Circus to the public every Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 20.

"It's Christmas time, and we need a little Christmas cheer," she said of the Rye Road Giraffes' staff.

There was cheer all around Dec. 5 as a stream of animal lovers visited the farm.

Guests rode camels or ponies, feed llamas and goats, took photos with Santa Claus and of course, visited the family owned and operated farm's giraffes.

Reservations are available each Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through www.facebook.com/TheRyeRoadGiraffes/.

"Our main goal in life is always to bring joy and happiness to others," Crystal Coronas said. "And I hope that we're doing that for this community. We want everyone to be able to come out here and meet us and get to know our family."

 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

