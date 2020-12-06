Crystal Coronas, the daughter of founder Serge Coronas, said Rye Road Giraffes was looking for a way to raise funds to support their farm during the pandemic while bringing holiday joy to the community.

But they also had another goal for opening Christmas Celebration and Circus to the public every Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 20.

"It's Christmas time, and we need a little Christmas cheer," she said of the Rye Road Giraffes' staff.

There was cheer all around Dec. 5 as a stream of animal lovers visited the farm.

Guests rode camels or ponies, feed llamas and goats, took photos with Santa Claus and of course, visited the family owned and operated farm's giraffes.

Reservations are available each Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. through www.facebook.com/TheRyeRoadGiraffes/.

"Our main goal in life is always to bring joy and happiness to others," Crystal Coronas said. "And I hope that we're doing that for this community. We want everyone to be able to come out here and meet us and get to know our family."