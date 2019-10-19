 Skip to main content
The DUNDU production brought a light giant to UnGala.

The Ringling's UnGala makes a roaring return

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Virginia Harshman and Christina Fraser

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Ashley and Dejay Salmons

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Susie Elton, Elisabeth Waters and Elizabeth Guliani

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Each table had carefully-set decor

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Jon Voigts, Kenny Toombs and Catherine Voigts

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Roberto Villanueva

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Deb and Dennis George

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

John Leslie and Catherine Culp

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Natalie and Jay Levy

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Fabian Seewald

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Steve and Inna Snyder

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Lorrie Bogart and Elizabeth Kalban

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Jacqueline and David Morton with Jackie Massey

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Veronica Brady and Sally Schule

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Gavin and Jennifer Meshad with Charlie and Theresa Bartlett and Wendy and Shawn Merriman

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

The DUNDU production started with a small puppet that eventually made way for a giant.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Cyndi and Ray Burnett

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Lynn and Richie Barrie, Frances Broussard and Siri and Dal Torbin

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Sarah and Tammy Karp

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Jerry and Lisa Wells

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Executive Director Steven High with Tina and Dan Napoli

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

The DUNDU production brought a light giant to UnGala.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Carol Gollnick, Johnson and Sara Savary and Ted Gollnick

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Sheila Espinol and Eric Peters

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Johnny WIlson and Kate Atkin

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Sarah Wertheimer, Helena Lopez, Amy Olschefskie and Sarah Beattie

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Tiffany Khleif and Julie Page

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

The light giant got down with guests.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Taylor and Erica Aultman with David Otterness

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Heather Dunhill and Terry McKee

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Tatyana Stewart and Marina Bourantonis

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Marci Marsh, Susan Jones, Elisabeth Waters and Lissa Murphy

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Nicole and Dan Starostecki

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Dave and Kyla Weiner with Jeffrey and Katie Jones

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Kurt Lucas, Renee Phinney and Rolland Moser

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Performers watched their balance.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Michael Stautberg, Stacy Medvetz, Viktoria Warren and Paul Allen

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Mark Smith and Tamara Williams

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

David Yarletts and Regina Koda

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

Ray Collins and Erin Hurter with Yara and David Shoemaker

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 |

"UnGala 2019: the evolution" was held Oct. 19 at the Circus Arts Conservatory.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Stormy weather and a last-minute venue change couldn't stop The Ringling from throwing a successful and lively UnGala event Oct. 19.

"UnGala: the evolution", the first UnGala event in 10 years, had guests meeting at the Circus Arts Conservatory for a night of socializing, music and fun. While originally meant for  The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art's courtyard, Assistant Director of Events & Rentals Christina Fraser said the new venue was challenging-but-rewarding switchup that still conveyed the spirit of UnGala.

"It was a lot of work," Fraser said. "So much of this was envisioned in the courtyard, we had to do a lot of improvising and reevaluating ... instead of separating the event from reception to dinner, we're opening it all up."

While some guests wore classic Black Tie attire, others took the opportunity to wear leisurely robes, inspired headwear, beach shorts, circus-inspired fashion, and more. The night's decor had the Circus Arts Conservatory in shades of silver and fuchsia lighting. 

Rather than a sit-down dinner, supporters picked up food at food stations and sat down at their leisure. When dinner was done, The Ringling had everyone gather around the dance floor for an extravagant choreography performance from the DUNDU company, which started off with a small light puppet who eventually transformed into a massive light giant.

The cheering crowd eventually joined the light giant on the dance floor to rock out to music from the Actual Bank Robbers. The night ended with music from Nati Shabat and SRQbeats. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

