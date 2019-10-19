The Ringling's UnGala makes a roaring return

Stormy weather and a last-minute venue change couldn't stop The Ringling from throwing a successful and lively UnGala event Oct. 19.

"UnGala: the evolution", the first UnGala event in 10 years, had guests meeting at the Circus Arts Conservatory for a night of socializing, music and fun. While originally meant for The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art's courtyard, Assistant Director of Events & Rentals Christina Fraser said the new venue was challenging-but-rewarding switchup that still conveyed the spirit of UnGala.

"It was a lot of work," Fraser said. "So much of this was envisioned in the courtyard, we had to do a lot of improvising and reevaluating ... instead of separating the event from reception to dinner, we're opening it all up."

While some guests wore classic Black Tie attire, others took the opportunity to wear leisurely robes, inspired headwear, beach shorts, circus-inspired fashion, and more. The night's decor had the Circus Arts Conservatory in shades of silver and fuchsia lighting.

Rather than a sit-down dinner, supporters picked up food at food stations and sat down at their leisure. When dinner was done, The Ringling had everyone gather around the dance floor for an extravagant choreography performance from the DUNDU company, which started off with a small light puppet who eventually transformed into a massive light giant.

The cheering crowd eventually joined the light giant on the dance floor to rock out to music from the Actual Bank Robbers. The night ended with music from Nati Shabat and SRQbeats.