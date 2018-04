There were no April Fools’ Day jokes about the Easter celebration at The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

From face painting and hula hooping to an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny, the party had everything attendees need for a hoppy day.

As the clock neared 10 a.m. kids lined up near three different haystacks according to their ages. Finally, at 10 a.m. they rushed into the hay to grab as many eggs as they could find.