Chairwoman Michelle Crabtree and Vice Chairman Adam Chicoine

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee host casino night

Bradenton State House Candidate Will Robinson addresses the audience.

Peter Salefsky was the MC.

Dancers performed for the audience.

Debi and Eric Reynolds bet on roulette.

A group of guests play a game of poker.

Shana Hamel and David Clapp

Elizabeth McDonald and Carolina Vasquez

Michelle Moore and Kim Lingley

Teri Berkes, Toni Turner and Darla Furst

Rebecka Guilfoyle and Tony Moore watch as the dice are rolled.

Curtis Tirey, Olga Ovchiyan and Anthony Gimenez

Angie and Bryan Vance

Mike McGraw and Laura Benson

Volunteers worked the casino tables.

Jon Fahs tells the dealer he wants to 'hit.'

Guests played casino games for the first few hours of the evening.

An array of silent auction items were available for bidding.

Guests dance on the dance floor.

The Black & White Casino Night was held June 1 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee rolled dice and cut cards June 1 at the Art Ovation Hotel. 

The 2018 Black & White Casino Night brought realtors and supporters to the hotel in support of the Realtors Political Action Committee. 

The evening included socializing and gambling at the various casino tables, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. Each player was given poker chips with their admission, and more chips were available for purchase. A silent and live auction also gave guests a chance to take home a prize.

