The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee host casino night

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee rolled dice and cut cards June 1 at the Art Ovation Hotel.

The 2018 Black & White Casino Night brought realtors and supporters to the hotel in support of the Realtors Political Action Committee.

The evening included socializing and gambling at the various casino tables, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. Each player was given poker chips with their admission, and more chips were available for purchase. A silent and live auction also gave guests a chance to take home a prize.