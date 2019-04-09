The Players Centre shares plans for Lakewood Ranch move

The Players Centre for Performing Arts unveiled its plan April 9 for its new campus, located in the Waterside Place Development in Lakewood Ranch.

To share its plans and celebrate the new Center Stage Capital Campaign, The Players Centre gathered its closest supporters at a London Bay Homes model in The Founders Club. Guests enjoyed appetizers, drinks and a performance by Kathryn Parks, in addition to learning about the new plans. It was also shared that Tippy and John Holz are the co-chairs of the $30 million campaign.

The new 70,000 sq. foot campus will sit on 4.5 acres and host three buildings. These include a 480-seat main stage auditorium with balcony seating, a 125-seat black box theatre, a 100-seat cabaret theatre with dining and The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio where education takes place.

Going into its 90th season next year, the Players hopes to break ground by the end of this year. Its current property has been sold, but the show will go on – some of the season will be set in its current location, and they will use other properties to perform if necessary.

It will also be keeping a studio in Rosemary Square to keep a presence in downtown Sarasota.