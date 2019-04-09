 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Artistic Director Jeffery Kin, Donna DeFant, Co-Chairs Tippy and John Holz and Morgan Gerhart

The Players Centre shares plans for Lakewood Ranch move

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Artistic Director Jeffery Kin, Donna DeFant, Co-Chairs Tippy and John Holz and Morgan Gerhart

Buy this Photo
Steve Gibson, Glo Reber and John Gleeson

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Steve Gibson, Glo Reber and John Gleeson

Buy this Photo
Paul Kline, Evie Remmo, Bette Lou Cookson and Dick Teckenbrick

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Paul Kline, Evie Remmo, Bette Lou Cookson and Dick Teckenbrick

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Tippy Holz, Michale Bernard, Annette Miller and Co-Chairman John Holz

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Tippy Holz, Michale Bernard, Annette Miller and Co-Chairman John Holz

Buy this Photo
Kathy Fraley, Artistic Director Jeffery Kin and Gayle Logan

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Kathy Fraley, Artistic Director Jeffery Kin and Gayle Logan

Buy this Photo
The event was hosted in a model home in The Founders Club

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

The event was hosted in a model home in The Founders Club

Buy this Photo
Adrian Fox and Win Peniston

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Adrian Fox and Win Peniston

Buy this Photo
Plans for the new campus were set up around the home.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Plans for the new campus were set up around the home.

Buy this Photo
Plans for the main building were set up for guest's to view.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Plans for the main building were set up for guest's to view.

Buy this Photo
Appetizers and drinks were served throughout the event.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Appetizers and drinks were served throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Paul Flynn, Gina Watters and Dana and Matt Watkins

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Paul Flynn, Gina Watters and Dana and Matt Watkins

Buy this Photo
Chris and Robin Renders with Joseph Kaminsky

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Chris and Robin Renders with Joseph Kaminsky

Buy this Photo
Steve Gibson welcomes guests to the model home.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Steve Gibson welcomes guests to the model home.

Buy this Photo
Artistic Director Jeffery Kin introduced Kathryn Parks.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Artistic Director Jeffery Kin introduced Kathryn Parks.

Buy this Photo
Kathryn Parks performed two pieces.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Kathryn Parks performed two pieces.

Buy this Photo
Morgan Gerhart is the first advancement director for The Players.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Morgan Gerhart is the first advancement director for The Players.

Buy this Photo
Tippy and John Holz were announced as co-chairs of the Center Stage Capital Campaign.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Tippy and John Holz were announced as co-chairs of the Center Stage Capital Campaign.

Buy this Photo
Morgan Gerhart and Linda Gross

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Morgan Gerhart and Linda Gross

Buy this Photo
Share
The Center Stage Capital Campaign was introduced at a London Bay Homes model in The Founders Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Players Centre for Performing Arts unveiled its plan April 9 for its new campus, located in the Waterside Place Development in Lakewood Ranch. 

To share its plans and celebrate the new Center Stage Capital Campaign, The Players Centre gathered its closest supporters at a London Bay Homes model in The Founders Club. Guests enjoyed appetizers, drinks and a performance by Kathryn Parks, in addition to learning about the new plans. It was also shared that Tippy and John Holz are the co-chairs of the $30 million campaign. 

The new 70,000 sq. foot campus will sit on 4.5 acres and host three buildings. These include a 480-seat main stage auditorium with balcony seating, a 125-seat black box theatre, a 100-seat cabaret theatre with dining and The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio where education takes place. 

Going into its 90th season next year, the Players hopes to break ground by the end of this year. Its current property has been sold, but the show will go on – some of the season will be set in its current location, and they will use other properties to perform if necessary.

It will also be keeping a studio in Rosemary Square to keep a presence in downtown Sarasota. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement