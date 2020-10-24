 Skip to main content
Amanda Heisey and Brian Finnerty passed out snacks.

The Players Centre bids farewell to 838 building

Leona Collesano and Steven Vincent were photobombed by

Andrea and Steven Bloom sat and waited for the show.

Eliza Morehouse, Brett Anglin and Jackie Richards were excited.

Cisco the dog was in an excited state.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin thanked the audience for all their support over the years.

Amanda Heisey sang a specialized "Don't Cry for Me Sarasota" piece.

Brian Finnerty sang with a backup crew.

Production Manager Alyssa Goudy brought the house down with her number.

Mellisa Rand walked up the truck as part of the musical number.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin and Players Centre staff put on a song from "The Sound of Music".

Logan Junkins danced up the ramp.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin rolled the ghost light into a moving truck.

Ken Junkins waved his sparkler.

Madri and Pam Wilson cheered from their seats.

The event ended with a sparkler singalong.

Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin thanked everyone for coming.

The company put on a farewell celebration for the building on Oct. 23
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After decades of performance, The Players Centre for Performing Arts called it a rest with its downtown location with a Lights Out celebration on Oct. 23. 

Players Centre actors, staff, and supporters all gathered at the downtown location parking lot for a 40-minute goobye show that had Players Centre staff putting on musical numbers and thanking its audience for their longtime support. The audience heard words from Players Centre figures like new CEO William Skaggs.

Performers and staff performed with a song from "The Sound of Music' as Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin rolled the ghost light into the truck. The event concluded with sparklers, poppers and a rendition of "Tomorrow" from "Annie".

The organization is finalizing a move to a temporary location as it waits for its Lakewood Ranch location to begin construction. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

