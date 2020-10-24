The Players Centre bids farewell to 838 building

After decades of performance, The Players Centre for Performing Arts called it a rest with its downtown location with a Lights Out celebration on Oct. 23.

Players Centre actors, staff, and supporters all gathered at the downtown location parking lot for a 40-minute goobye show that had Players Centre staff putting on musical numbers and thanking its audience for their longtime support. The audience heard words from Players Centre figures like new CEO William Skaggs.

Performers and staff performed with a song from "The Sound of Music' as Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin rolled the ghost light into the truck. The event concluded with sparklers, poppers and a rendition of "Tomorrow" from "Annie".

The organization is finalizing a move to a temporary location as it waits for its Lakewood Ranch location to begin construction.