The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. puts on sweet 16 celebration

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. marked 16 years with its annual celebration concert and dinner Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House and Michael's On East, respectively.

The concert marks the culmination of the PMP's Winter Residency, a 17-day training period for students ages 13 through 29. The evening kicked off the with a concert performance from the program's chorus and string orchestra led by Chorus Master Patrick Romano and Itzhak Perlman respectively. Students and supporters alike then filled the Michael's On East ballroom for the night's dinner, which included a live auction and words from co-chairwomen Bobbi Bernstein and Susan Newmark.