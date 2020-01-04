 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Bobbi Bernstein and Susan Newmark

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. puts on sweet 16 celebration

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Co-chairs Bobbi Bernstein and Susan Newmark

Betsy Garner Wyant, Renee Sheade and Dottie Baer Garner

Betsy Garner Wyant, Renee Sheade and Dottie Baer Garner

Itzhak and Toby Perlman

Itzhak and Toby Perlman

Marty and Irene Ross

Marty and Irene Ross

Sarah Percey, Sarai Williams and Barbie Burnett

Sarah Percey, Sarai Williams and Barbie Burnett

More than 300 guests attended the evening dinner.

More than 300 guests attended the evening dinner.

Jerry Soble and Gilley Lender

Jerry Soble and Gilley Lender

Ruth and Ahron Haspell

Ruth and Ahron Haspell

Renno and Karen Petersen

Renno and Karen Petersen

John Letourneau, Shaelyn Atkins and Tillie Patterson

John Letourneau, Shaelyn Atkins and Tillie Patterson

Marrie Neumer and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Marrie Neumer and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Scott and Cheryl Gordon with Gary Ackerman

Scott and Cheryl Gordon with Gary Ackerman

Elaine Gast, Marvin Kadesh and Marie Monski

Elaine Gast, Marvin Kadesh and Marie Monski

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Bill Mariotti, Dr. Anila Jain and John LaCivita

Bill Mariotti, Dr. Anila Jain and John LaCivita

Pam and Luke Adelstein with Ann Merry

Pam and Luke Adelstein with Ann Merry

Carlvin Samon, Nagyeom Jang, Sam Rosenthal, Ibrahim Boulos and Claire Solomon

Carlvin Samon, Nagyeom Jang, Sam Rosenthal, Ibrahim Boulos and Claire Solomon

Michael and Karen Koblenz

Michael and Karen Koblenz

Lee Williams and Phillip King

Lee Williams and Phillip King

Co-chairwoman Susan Newmark thanked the audience.

Co-chairwoman Susan Newmark thanked the audience.

Executive DirectorElizabeth Power and Terry Grywinski

Executive DirectorElizabeth Power and Terry Grywinski

The 16th Anniversary Concert Celebration was held Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House and Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. marked 16 years with its annual celebration concert and dinner Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House and Michael's On East, respectively. 

The concert marks the culmination of the PMP's Winter Residency, a 17-day training period for students ages 13 through 29. The evening kicked off the with a concert performance from the program's chorus and string orchestra led by Chorus Master Patrick Romano and  Itzhak Perlman respectively. Students and supporters alike then filled the Michael's On East ballroom for the night's dinner, which included a live auction and words from co-chairwomen Bobbi Bernstein and Susan Newmark.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

