Chairwomen Barbara Brizdle and Mickey Fine

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrates 15 years

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 |

Chairwomen Barbara Brizdle and Mickey Fine

Executive Director Elizabeth Power and Amy Kagan

Executive Director Elizabeth Power and Amy Kagan

Martin Spector and Susan Levin

Martin Spector and Susan Levin

Ellen Hanson and Richard Perlman

Ellen Hanson and Richard Perlman

Ruth Haspel and Arlene Fisher

Ruth Haspel and Arlene Fisher

Sandra Williams and Emily Poriss

Sandra Williams and Emily Poriss

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Tim and Ashley Gruters

The students started the program with a chorus.

The students started the program with a chorus.

The students started the program with a chorus.

The students started the program with a chorus.

Patrick Romano conducted the choral performance.

Patrick Romano conducted the choral performance.

Student and violinist Nathan Meltzer addresses the audience.

Student and violinist Nathan Meltzer addresses the audience.

The students ranged in age from 13 to 29.

The students ranged in age from 13 to 29.

The students play violin, viola, cello or bass.

The students play violin, viola, cello or bass.

The conductor for the string orchestra performance is Itzhak Perlman.

The conductor for the string orchestra performance is Itzhak Perlman.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th year.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th year.

After the concert, guests celebrated at Michael's On East.

After the concert, guests celebrated at Michael's On East.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th year.

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th year.

Fran Lambert, Mike Holmes and Linda Davis

Fran Lambert, Mike Holmes and Linda Davis

Bonny and Robert Israeloff and Chairwoman Barbara Brizdle

Bonny and Robert Israeloff and Chairwoman Barbara Brizdle

Paul Bora with Candice, Maryl, Lauren and Bill Henry

Paul Bora with Candice, Maryl, Lauren and Bill Henry

Lee Williams and Phillip King

Lee Williams and Phillip King

Guialo Silva and Derek Louie

Guialo Silva and Derek Louie

Barak Schossberger and Dom Shamrakov

Barak Schossberger and Dom Shamrakov

Nancy Wolk and Michael Ritter

Nancy Wolk and Michael Ritter

Clara Newbauer, Julia Jones and Masha Lakisova

Clara Newbauer, Julia Jones and Masha Lakisova

The 15th Anniversary Concert Celebration was held Jan. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House and Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th anniversary Jan. 5 with the Celebration Concert. 

For the past 17 days, students ages 13 through 29 went through a Winter Residency musical training program. Some students have been returning for the program year after year, others are here for their first time. 

The concert began at the Sarasota Opera House. The students opened the program with a chorus, a skill they learn while at the Winter Residency. Patrick Romano conducted the chorus portion. 

After the choral performance, sixth year student and violinist Nathan Meltzer talked about the residency and PMP, garnering applause and laughter. 

The students then showed their audience what they learned during the residency by playing "Death and the Maiden" in its entirety, to which they received a standing ovation. Because the song is about sadness and death, Conductor Itzhak Perlman had the students end the program with a lighter, more fun piece. 

Students and PMP supporters made their way to Michael's On East to enjoy dinner and continue the celebration. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

