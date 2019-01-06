The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrates 15 years

The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast, Inc. celebrated its 15th anniversary Jan. 5 with the Celebration Concert.

For the past 17 days, students ages 13 through 29 went through a Winter Residency musical training program. Some students have been returning for the program year after year, others are here for their first time.

The concert began at the Sarasota Opera House. The students opened the program with a chorus, a skill they learn while at the Winter Residency. Patrick Romano conducted the chorus portion.

After the choral performance, sixth year student and violinist Nathan Meltzer talked about the residency and PMP, garnering applause and laughter.

The students then showed their audience what they learned during the residency by playing "Death and the Maiden" in its entirety, to which they received a standing ovation. Because the song is about sadness and death, Conductor Itzhak Perlman had the students end the program with a lighter, more fun piece.

Students and PMP supporters made their way to Michael's On East to enjoy dinner and continue the celebration.