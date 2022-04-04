The Paradise Center celebrates sixth fundraiser

Dozens of supporters attended The Paradise Center's sixth annual fundraiser to celebrate several new things coming to the organization's space in the coming months, including a golf cart race track and trapeze classes on its busy exercise roster coming in May.

At least, that's what the table decorations advertised. It would help to know that the party was on April 1, aka April Fool's Day, so Executive Director Suzy Brenner, Community Outreach and Marketing Manager Donna Sharp Blaney and Executive Assistant Mary Ann Brady came up with the foolish announcements to the delight of their guests. Board members, frequent class-goers and supporters turned up to the party to eat, drink and give money to the organization.

In the past, The Paradise Center's annual event has been held off-property. However, this is the first year that Brenner can host at the organization's permanent home, it was held at the Tidewell Building that The Paradise Center calls home. The last in-person fundraiser was in early 2020 and Brenner organized a socially distanced auction for the fundraiser in 2021.

"We figured we would just do it here and show off our new building," Brenner said.

Attendees were encouraged to donate while The Flanzer Foundation is matching donations from $5 to $500, so Brady and Sharp Blaney stood by to collect. Throughout the evening, foolishly dressed attendees danced in the rec room, played April Fool's games and sipped Fool's Gold cocktails.