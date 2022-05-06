The Paradise Center celebrates members and board

The Paradise Center attracted more than "cinco" attendees to its fiesta on May 5. More than two dozen members and board members turned up to celebrate as a thank-you from The Paradise Center to its members for their support. The date happened to be May 5, so they ran with the timely theme.

The rec room was turned into a taco and margarita bar, and attendees danced to festive music. Some dressed in themed prints and patterns to fit the fiesta.

The grand finale of the party was a piñata that had been dangling in the room, tempting attendees to pick up the frilly green stick and give it a whack.

Executive Director Suzy Brenner passed out face masks with googly eyes on them instead of blindfolds for those who wanted to take a crack at it. After several swings and misses, frustratingly resilient dents and several powerful whacks, the piñata burst.