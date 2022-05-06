 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Margaritas and iced tea were the available drinks.

The Paradise Center celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Margaritas and iced tea were the available drinks.

John Brill, board president Dick Pelton and board member Barbara Koetsier pose for the fiesta.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

John Brill, board president Dick Pelton and board member Barbara Koetsier pose for the fiesta.

Doug White with Rick and Mary Jo Stauffer.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Doug White with Rick and Mary Jo Stauffer.

Barbara Pappas, Judy Lomax and Sandi Love caught up at the party.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Barbara Pappas, Judy Lomax and Sandi Love caught up at the party.

Mary Ann Brady snaps a photo of Barbara Koetsier, Dick Pelton, Lenny Landau and Suzy Brenner.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Mary Ann Brady snaps a photo of Barbara Koetsier, Dick Pelton, Lenny Landau and Suzy Brenner.

Deborah Duffey, Robert Ferrara and Tory Newman bonded over their Boston roots.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Deborah Duffey, Robert Ferrara and Tory Newman bonded over their Boston roots.

Fran Van Zandt and Reuben Fernandez feasted on Mexican appetizers.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Fran Van Zandt and Reuben Fernandez feasted on Mexican appetizers.

Suzy Brenner and Mary Ann Brady join the party.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Suzy Brenner and Mary Ann Brady join the party.

Suzy Brenner arms Angela Bennink for the piñata.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Suzy Brenner arms Angela Bennink for the piñata.

Dick Pelton takes a swing at the piñata.

Friday, May 6, 2022 |

Dick Pelton takes a swing at the piñata.

Share
Members came to the building to celebrate the holiday and whack a pinata.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Paradise Center attracted more than "cinco" attendees to its fiesta on May 5. More than two dozen members and board members turned up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the center's headquarters. 

The rec room was turned into a taco and margarita bar, and attendees danced to festive music. Some attendees dressed in themed prints and patterns to fit the fiesta. 

The grand finale of the party was a piñata that had been dangling in the room, tempting attendees to pick up the frilly green stick and give it a whack. Executive Director Suzy Brenner passed out face masks with googly eyes on them instead of blindfolds for those who wanted to take a crack at it. After several swings and misses, frustratingly resilient dents and several powerful whacks, the piñata burst. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement