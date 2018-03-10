The Out-Of-Door Academy hosts night of vintage Vegas

Dice rolled and cards flipped as guests enjoyed an evening of vintage Vegas.

The Out-Of-Door Academy's Banyan Ball was held March 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Cocktail hour played to the vintage Vegas theme: guests were able to gamble for raffle tickets on games such as roulette and blackjack.

Guests dressed the part in black and red flapper-style dresses and fun, feathery accessories.

The evening concluded with a live auction, paddle raise and dancing.