Co-Chairs Stacy White with Tony and Courtney Bonacuse and Head of School David and Elizabeth Mahler

The Out-Of-Door Academy hosts night of vintage Vegas

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

The theme for this year's Banyan Ball was vintage Vegas.

The theme for this year's Banyan Ball was vintage Vegas.

The Banyan Ball was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The Banyan Ball was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Co-Chairs Stacy White with Tony and Courtney Bonacuse

Co-Chairs Stacy White with Tony and Courtney Bonacuse

Charles and Pandora Murray

Charles and Pandora Murray

Steve and Inna Synder with Tammy and Richard Karp

Steve and Inna Synder with Tammy and Richard Karp

The flower arrangements were provided by Beneva Flowers & Plantscapes

The flower arrangements were provided by Beneva Flowers & Plantscapes

Next year's Banyan Ball is set for March 9, 2019.

Next year's Banyan Ball is set for March 9, 2019.

The vintage Vegas theme went into the centerpieces with cards as table numbers.

The vintage Vegas theme went into the centerpieces with cards as table numbers.

Jeremy Wright and Andrew Basco

Jeremy Wright and Andrew Basco

Jeremy Wright, Mabel Giarrusso, Dion Roberts, Brian Jung, Shannon Shuel and Andrew Basco

Jeremy Wright, Mabel Giarrusso, Dion Roberts, Brian Jung, Shannon Shuel and Andrew Basco

Tanna and Brock Horner try their luck.

Tanna and Brock Horner try their luck.

Kathleen Belden and Joe Derezinkski

Kathleen Belden and Joe Derezinkski

As guests walked in, they grabbed a drink from the tower.

As guests walked in, they grabbed a drink from the tower.

Greg and Tina Bliss

Greg and Tina Bliss

Aimee and Chris Cogan with Ariane Dart

Aimee and Chris Cogan with Ariane Dart

Live music entertained guests throughout cocktail hour.

Live music entertained guests throughout cocktail hour.

Lorie Romano, Shari Phillips and Christina Chartrand

Lorie Romano, Shari Phillips and Christina Chartrand

Shari Phillips

Shari Phillips

A large array of crackers and cheeses was put out during cocktail hour.

A large array of crackers and cheeses was put out during cocktail hour.

Kevin Arhall and Kiernan Wilkins

Kevin Arhall and Kiernan Wilkins

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

David Culver, Greg Wollaston and John LaCivita win big at blackjack.

David Culver, Greg Wollaston and John LaCivita win big at blackjack.

Valerie Leatherwood and Jennifer Fox

Valerie Leatherwood and Jennifer Fox

Fran LaCivita and Brent Greeno

Fran LaCivita and Brent Greeno

Dave and Magalie Szabo, Rich and Katey Abernathy, Red and Jennifer Yturraude and Justine and Adam Amdur

Dave and Magalie Szabo, Rich and Katey Abernathy, Red and Jennifer Yturraude and Justine and Adam Amdur

Drinks were available right as guests walked in.

Drinks were available right as guests walked in.

Laura Hawkin and Brady Polk

Laura Hawkin and Brady Polk

Ales and Lenka Graf try their luck at roulette.

Ales and Lenka Graf try their luck at roulette.

During cocktail hour, guests were able to play Vegas casino games for raffle tickets.

During cocktail hour, guests were able to play Vegas casino games for raffle tickets.

Robert Eshenfelder and Melissa Wendel

Robert Eshenfelder and Melissa Wendel

An ice sculpture carved into dice.

An ice sculpture carved into dice.

Lovetta and Ryan Kinser

Lovetta and Ryan Kinser

Amir and Mietra Havandi

Amir and Mietra Havandi

The Banyan Ball was held March 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dice rolled and cards flipped as guests enjoyed an evening of vintage Vegas. 

The Out-Of-Door Academy's Banyan Ball was held March 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Cocktail hour played to the vintage Vegas theme: guests were able to gamble for raffle tickets on games such as roulette and blackjack. 

Guests dressed the part in black and red flapper-style dresses and fun, feathery accessories. 

The evening concluded with a live auction, paddle raise and dancing.  

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

