'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' delivers thrills at Sarasota Polo Club

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Director Amanda Heisy summed up the annual ride by the Headless Horseman through the Sarasota Polo Club.

"It's this autumn tradition," Heisy said Saturday after the final show of the three-day run presented by The Players Centre for Performing Arts. "It's kind of like seeing Santa, but it's the Headless Horseman."

Heisy said she has thrilled the production has achieved such success in its six years.

"It's fun to get new people who aren't necessarily theater-goers, and to see kids being exposed to the theater — that's the best part," she said.

Heisy said The Players originally licensed a script for the show, then switched to one she had written to give the actors more creative freedom.

One addition she thought was necessary was add a little more humor to hold the attention of an outdoor audience.

"I think it was really fun," Sarasota's Jen Hays said. "The kids had a good time and the excitement over the Headless Horseman was wonderful."

Bradenton's Phil Barrionuevo called the event extremely enjoyable and said it put him into the spirit of Halloween.

"It's great to see all the kids out here enjoying it," he said.