The Headless Horseman (Carmen Hansen) was the highlight of the night. (Photos by Ian Swaby)

'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' delivers thrills at Sarasota Polo Club

The Woman in White (Emily Eader) torments Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Balthus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) and The Woman in White (Emily Eader) entertain the crowd.

Greta (Grace Wolfe) and her friend Katrina Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith) discuss Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Balthus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) greets Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer), who is in an easily frightened mood.

The crowd applauds the performance.

The Woman in White (Emily Eader) gets up close to the audience.

Widow Van Doorn (Elizabeth Sorba) considers the supposed hauntings of Sleepy Hollow.

"Townspeople" Sarasota's Olivia Vilches and Lorelei Collis were among those helping usher guests into the setting of Sleepy Hollow.

Widow Van Doorn (Elizabeth Sorba) and Greta (Grace Wolfe, right) aren't aware of the third party in their conversation — the Woman in White (Emily Eader).

Bridgewater 9-year-old Mason Markun, Greenbrook 8-year-old Gianna Boccaccio, and Bridgewater 7-year-old Olivia Markun enjoy a snack as the show begins.

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) seeks the hand of Katrina Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith).

Lakewood Ranch's Jim Zilli and Sarasota's Bob Makowski had some prime seats for the show.

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) is haunted by the Woman in White (Emily Eader) and a series of apparitions that strangely resemble the townspeople.

Director Amanda Heisey addresses the crowd.

The Headless Horseman's appearance marked the end of the show.

Old Miakka 5-year-old Kaylie Connours chases Myakka City 8-year-old Haven Blanford through the polo fields prior to the show.

The Headless Horseman's ride through Lakewood Ranch caps another run of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" Director Amanda Heisy summed up the annual ride by the Headless Horseman through the Sarasota Polo Club.

"It's this autumn tradition," Heisy said Saturday after the final show of the three-day run presented by The Players Centre for Performing Arts. "It's kind of like seeing Santa, but it's the Headless Horseman."

Heisy said she has thrilled the production has achieved such success in its six years.

"It's fun to get new people who aren't necessarily theater-goers, and to see kids being exposed to the theater — that's the best part," she said. 

Heisy said The Players originally licensed a script for the show, then switched to one she had written to give the actors more creative freedom.

One addition she thought was necessary was add a little more humor to hold the attention of an outdoor audience.

"I think it was really fun," Sarasota's Jen Hays said. "The kids had a good time and the excitement over the Headless Horseman was wonderful."

Bradenton's Phil Barrionuevo called the event extremely enjoyable and said it put him into the spirit of Halloween. 

"It's great to see all the kids out here enjoying it," he said.

