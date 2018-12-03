The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee welcomes Nancy Spielberg

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee celebrated women Dec. 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel for its annual Women's Day Luncheon.

The federation continues to bring a famous woman speaker to the luncheon. This year's guest was producer, businesswoman and philanthropist Nancy Spielberg. Previously, Spielberg was a co-producer on the Oscar-winning documentary "Chernobyl Heart" and was the executive producer for "Who Will Write Our History."

She also started multiple charities focused on Jewish advocacy.

The luncheon began with shopping in the hallway, which included paintings, pillows and clothing from Debbie Dannheiser. Then guests moved into the ballroom for the program. After the welcome, Lauren Glassman gave a moving speech on being a child from a Jewish family, to embracing her Jewish heritage with the federation.

After Lauren's presentation, attendees enjoyed lunch before hearing from Spielberg.