Nancy Speilberg and Barbara Ackerman

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee welcomes Nancy Spielberg

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Susan and Michelle Mallitz

Co-Chairwomen Susan and Michelle Mallitz

Stephanie Tucker, Carol Papish and Barbara Aferiat

Stephanie Tucker, Carol Papish and Barbara Aferiat

Orchids were the centerpiece for each table.

Orchids were the centerpiece for each table.

Lauren Glassman and Mimi Carlin

Lauren Glassman and Mimi Carlin

Fran Spiegel, Denise Cotler and Hedy Guttman

Fran Spiegel, Denise Cotler and Hedy Guttman

Shelly Glenn, Melissa Howard and Mary Gratehouse

Shelly Glenn, Melissa Howard and Mary Gratehouse

Bunny Skirboll, Irene Ross, Nancy Milbauer and Stephanie Citron

Bunny Skirboll, Irene Ross, Nancy Milbauer and Stephanie Citron

Ronni Tasman, Bonnie Silverman and Vivien Kalvaria

Ronni Tasman, Bonnie Silverman and Vivien Kalvaria

Producer Nancy Spielberg was the guest speaker for the day.

Producer Nancy Spielberg was the guest speaker for the day.

Debbie Dannheiser had a pop-up shop for guests to browse.

Debbie Dannheiser had a pop-up shop for guests to browse.

Co-Chairwomen Susan and Michelle Mallitz welcome guests to the luncheon.

Co-Chairwomen Susan and Michelle Mallitz welcome guests to the luncheon.

Debbie Dannheiser donated a painting celebrating women to be auctioned off.

Debbie Dannheiser donated a painting celebrating women to be auctioned off.

Federation President Michael Ritter addresses the audience.

Federation President Michael Ritter addresses the audience.

Lauren Glassman gave a speech on her journey of being Jewish.

Lauren Glassman gave a speech on her journey of being Jewish.

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah is Dec. 2 - 10, so a table celebrating the season was set up.

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah is Dec. 2 - 10, so a table celebrating the season was set up.

Amy Weinberger, Kala Sheckler and Lori Dorman

Amy Weinberger, Kala Sheckler and Lori Dorman

The Women's Day Luncheon was hosted Dec. 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee celebrated women Dec. 3 at the Art Ovation Hotel for its annual Women's Day Luncheon. 

The federation continues to bring a famous woman speaker to the luncheon. This year's guest was producer, businesswoman and philanthropist Nancy Spielberg. Previously, Spielberg was a co-producer on the Oscar-winning documentary "Chernobyl Heart" and was the executive producer for "Who Will Write Our History." 

She also started multiple charities focused on Jewish advocacy. 

The luncheon began with shopping in the hallway, which included paintings, pillows and clothing from Debbie Dannheiser. Then guests moved into the ballroom for the program. After the welcome, Lauren Glassman gave a moving speech on being a child from a Jewish family, to embracing her Jewish heritage with the federation. 

After Lauren's presentation, attendees enjoyed lunch before hearing from Spielberg. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

