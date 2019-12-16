The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosts Gail Simmons for Women's Day luncheon

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee once again champion women during its annual Women's Day Luncheon Dec. 16 at Michael's On East.

Women's Day 2019 invited Gail Simmons — the chef, author and TV personality — to the Michael's On East ballroom for an event that drew in more than 400 women, where she spoke about her journey as a Jewish woman. The organization also unveiled 3D renderings of the planned Lary and Mary Greenspan Family Campus for Jewish Life to the crowd.