Co-chairwoman Ronna Ruben, guest speaker Gail Simmons and co-chairwoman Rachael Feldman

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosts Gail Simmons for Women's Day luncheon

President-elect Randon Carvel and Lisa Libman

Susan and Michelle Mallitz

Giselle Pintchuck, Cynthia Wright, Julie Wright Halbert, Marni Mount and Ilene Fox

Denise Cotler and Bryna Tevlowitz

Susan Samson, Roz Goldberg and Pam Brown

Fran Cohen, Barbara Simon and Meredith Ernst

Joyce Weiss and Barbara Ackerman

Ruthie Salter, Helen Glaser and Anne Spindel

Esther Heller, Joan Levenson and Carol Green

Sylvia Samet, Richard Bergman and Nancy Jacobson

Gerri Newman, Terry Roth and Judi Graff

Linda Lipson, Adrea Sukin, Judy Fox and Fran Braverman

Hannah D'Ottavio, Judy Papernick, Janis Cohen and Sheila Zinder

Jessi Sheslow, COO Kim Mullins and Jeremy Lisitza

Lois Partnoff, Jane Kaplan and Lois Lowsky

Laura Samson and Paige Samson Wyant

Sepideh Ackerman, Chelsea Dunbar and Emily Stroud

Lauren Fineman, Jamie Becker and Julie Dooley

Cloe Drapkin, Alicia Zimmerman and Lauren Kernov

Sophia Fisher and Lois Stulberg

Carol Klein, Beth Littman-Quinn and Margaret Bryant

The annual luncheon was held Dec. 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee once again champion women during its annual Women's Day Luncheon Dec. 16 at Michael's On East. 

Women's Day 2019 invited Gail Simmons — the chef, author and TV personality — to the Michael's On East ballroom for an event that drew in more than 400 women, where she spoke about her journey as a Jewish woman. The organization also unveiled 3D renderings of the planned Lary and Mary Greenspan Family Campus for Jewish Life to the crowd.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

