Executive Director Bruce E. Rodgers, Honoree Ali MacGraw and Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

The Hermitage Artist Retreat brings in celebrated actor and social activist

Executive Director Bruce E. Rodgers, Honoree Ali MacGraw and Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

This is the third Muse Luncheon the Hermitage Artist Retreat has hosted.

Sunflowers centered the tables with bright-coral tablecloths.

Guests hovered around MacGraw to take a photo of her.

Bev Bartner, Nancy Markle and Joyce Menschel

Laura Peters and Marilynn Cinquegrano

Sharon Matt, Rita Bicknell and Carol White Bold

Mark and Kevin Steinwachs

Ken and Susan Newmark

Anne Heim and Phyllis Ploener

Mary Clement and Julie Earle

Chairwoman Debbi Benedict, Executive Director Bruce E. Rodgers and Vivian Kouvant

Beverly Fisher, Mary Sue Baker and Dori Zingmond

Marita Marsh and Janet Baker

Nikki Sedacca and 530 Burns Gallery donated a ring for the chance raffle.

Alexandra Jupin, Kate Harris, Shirley Rickett, Arline Flourney and Harriet Cowwan

Linda Bohane and Sylvia Barber

Janet McIntyre and Katie Couchot

Diane Smoler, Marsha Futtler and Kelley Lavin

The Muse Luncheon honored Ali MacGraw Jan. 22 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Muse Luncheon brought 400 colorfully dressed guests Jan. 22 into Michael's On East. 

The Hermitage Artist Retreat brought in actor and social activist Ali MacGraw as this year's guest speaker. MacGraw was a popular choice, as guests lined around her to take her photo and get a photo with her. The actress starred in the 1970 hit movie, "Love Story," amongst other Hollywood hits. Today, she works on documentaries and projects for social, animal and environmental causes.

The luncheon started with a champagne reception, and guests later enjoyed a cajun shrimp and grits lunch. MacGraw followed lunch with a speech and question-and-answer session. 

The Muse Luncheon is hosted each year by the Hermitage Artist Retreat to inspire creativity through their guest speakers. This is the third year the luncheon has been hosted.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

