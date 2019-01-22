The Hermitage Artist Retreat brings in celebrated actor and social activist

The Muse Luncheon brought 400 colorfully dressed guests Jan. 22 into Michael's On East.

The Hermitage Artist Retreat brought in actor and social activist Ali MacGraw as this year's guest speaker. MacGraw was a popular choice, as guests lined around her to take her photo and get a photo with her. The actress starred in the 1970 hit movie, "Love Story," amongst other Hollywood hits. Today, she works on documentaries and projects for social, animal and environmental causes.

The luncheon started with a champagne reception, and guests later enjoyed a cajun shrimp and grits lunch. MacGraw followed lunch with a speech and question-and-answer session.

The Muse Luncheon is hosted each year by the Hermitage Artist Retreat to inspire creativity through their guest speakers. This is the third year the luncheon has been hosted.