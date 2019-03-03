 Skip to main content
The party was hosted at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota reveals long-lost surprise

Sam Moss played the piano throughout the party.

Guests could purchase a surprise bottle of wine with a minimum value of $20.

President Vern Weitz welcomed special guests to the party.

The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota celebrated 50 years.

Next Generation Dancers with The Sarasota Ballet performed a flash mob.

President Vern Weitz

Roberta Hamilton and Susan Schober

Ruth Morrison and Christoper Hird

A contest was held among members to find the graphic design for the program materials.

This piece was used for the salon series.

Judy Fiala designed the main graphic for the event.

This piece was used for the newsletter.

Wendy Surkis with Frank and Katherine Martucci

Light bites were served for guests to enjoy during the party.

Eric Bowyer and Peter Imrik pull back the sheet to reveal the stolen painting being returned.

Eric Bowyer and Peter Imrik reveal the newly recovered painting.

Guests crowded around to see the painting.

President Vern Weitz , Eric Bowyer and Peter Imrik

Guests approached the painting to ask questions.

The 50th Anniversary Party was hosted March 3 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was hours of surprises for guests at The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota's 50th Anniversary Party March 3 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

The biggest surprise, however, was an announcement by President Vern Weitz about a painting that was stolen during a performance in late November 1991 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. It was originally acquired by the society for its collection in 1972 from Mrs. William Flook in honor of her husband. 

For $25, the stolen Jon Corbino painting, "Palette," was recovered by art collector Eric Bowyer. Bowyer is an avid collector, known to browse estate and garage sales to find art treasures. He immediately recognized the work of Corbino and purchased the painting from an estate sale in the Palm Aire subdivision of Sarasota.

When he called Corbino's daughter, Lee Corbino, to ask her about the painting, he made the surprising discovery that it was the piece that had gone missing in 1972.

Bowyer then returned the 1960s circus-themed work to The Fine Arts Society. The painting will return to its home in the Van Wezel.

The evening also included a performance by the Next Generation Dancers with the Sarasota Ballet, choreographed by Principal Dancer Kate Honea. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

