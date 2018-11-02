 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sam Barzilay, Stephen Rodriguez and Dave Shelley

"The Fence" photography exhibit opens at Nathan Benderson Park

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Sam Barzilay, Stephen Rodriguez and Dave Shelley

Buy this Photo
Sam Barzilay, Barbara Strauss, Stephen Rodriguez, Laurie Feder and Dave Shelley

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Sam Barzilay, Barbara Strauss, Stephen Rodriguez, Laurie Feder and Dave Shelley

Buy this Photo
Rohn and Susan Schaefer

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Rohn and Susan Schaefer

Buy this Photo
Attendees view the Fence exhibit.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Attendees view the Fence exhibit.

Buy this Photo
Cregg and Daniele Nance

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Cregg and Daniele Nance

Buy this Photo
Laurie Feder and Donna Mathan

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Laurie Feder and Donna Mathan

Buy this Photo
Sharon Klunkel and Douglas E. Jessmer

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Sharon Klunkel and Douglas E. Jessmer

Buy this Photo
Brad Johnson, Leon Thibeaut and Fayanne Hayes

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Brad Johnson, Leon Thibeaut and Fayanne Hayes

Buy this Photo
Sandi Grecco performs for attendees.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Sandi Grecco performs for attendees.

Buy this Photo
Michael Washington, Stephen Rodriguez, Barbara Strauss, Dave Shelley, Laurie Feder, Sam Barzilay and Virginia Haley participate in the ribbon-cutting.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Michael Washington, Stephen Rodriguez, Barbara Strauss, Dave Shelley, Laurie Feder, Sam Barzilay and Virginia Haley participate in the ribbon-cutting.

Buy this Photo
Share
A large-scale outdoor photography exhibit made its debut in Sarasota on Nov. 1.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Sarasota is the newest host of “The Fence,” a large-scale traveling photography exhibit now in its seventh year and features works installed outdoors in seven other cities across the country. Presented by Brooklyn-based United Photo Industries, the free exhibit showcases work printed on vinyl mesh that fit in 7 thematic categories: home, streets, people, creatures, nature and food.

Organizers of the exhibit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.

"The idea for this project is about featuring photography outside of the gallery and into the streets where people can stumble across it," said Creative Director of United Photo Industries Sam Barzilay. "We're excited to see it grow as it reaches more cities."

"The Fence" will be displayed until Jan. 31.

Related Stories

Advertisement