"The Fence" photography exhibit opens at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota is the newest host of “The Fence,” a large-scale traveling photography exhibit now in its seventh year and features works installed outdoors in seven other cities across the country. Presented by Brooklyn-based United Photo Industries, the free exhibit showcases work printed on vinyl mesh that fit in 7 thematic categories: home, streets, people, creatures, nature and food.

Organizers of the exhibit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.

"The idea for this project is about featuring photography outside of the gallery and into the streets where people can stumble across it," said Creative Director of United Photo Industries Sam Barzilay. "We're excited to see it grow as it reaches more cities."

"The Fence" will be displayed until Jan. 31.