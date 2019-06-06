 Skip to main content
The Exchange Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz and Jim Shirley

The Exchange awards $250,000 in grants to local artists and art groups

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

The Exchange Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz and Jim Shirley

Lois Watson, Mike Rosario and Marian Moss

Lois Watson, Mike Rosario and Marian Moss

Nancy Roucher and scholarship winner Isabella Yau Martin

Nancy Roucher and scholarship winner Isabella Yau Martin

Ron Archbold, Richard Russell and Joe McKenna

Ron Archbold, Richard Russell and Joe McKenna

Eileen Valek and Meg Ferlise

Eileen Valek and Meg Ferlise

Elli Kalman, Carolyn Nathan and Ann Ruffing

Elli Kalman, Carolyn Nathan and Ann Ruffing

Milca Rivera and Beth Rice

Milca Rivera and Beth Rice

Morgan Gerhart, Jeffery Kin, Joseph Caulkins and Michael Kulaw

Morgan Gerhart, Jeffery Kin, Joseph Caulkins and Michael Kulaw

Colton Larsen and Jules Price

Colton Larsen and Jules Price

John Letourneau, Elizabeth Power, Brianne Reck and Kaitlin Yelle

John Letourneau, Elizabeth Power, Brianne Reck and Kaitlin Yelle

Joseph Holt and Paco Martinez-Alvarez

Joseph Holt and Paco Martinez-Alvarez

Commissioner NancyDetert and Mary Bensel

Commissioner NancyDetert and Mary Bensel

Scholarship recipient Ariana Koopman

Scholarship recipient Ariana Koopman

Lorraine Gawronski, Barbara Marotto, Darcy Reister and Kathy Rhoade

Lorraine Gawronski, Barbara Marotto, Darcy Reister and Kathy Rhoade

Debbie Keaton performs for guests.

Debbie Keaton performs for guests.

Robert Lincoln and Stacy Dillard-Spahn

Robert Lincoln and Stacy Dillard-Spahn

Angel Hissom, Greg Leaming and Jules Price

Angel Hissom, Greg Leaming and Jules Price

Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz welcomes guests.

Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz welcomes guests.

Secretary Anne Johnson and President Suzanne Raymond announce the scholarship and grant winners.

Secretary Anne Johnson and President Suzanne Raymond announce the scholarship and grant winners.

Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz listens to Anne Johnson and Suzanne Raymond thank her for her leadership.

Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz listens to Anne Johnson and Suzanne Raymond thank her for her leadership.

Ann Ruffing claps for Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz

Ann Ruffing claps for Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz

The $250,000 was divided between 20 regional cultural organizations, nine high school students and 13 college students.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Exchange awarded a quarter of $1 million in grants and scholarships May 6.

Scholarship recipients, arts organization leaders and other key players in the local art scene gathered at The Exchange store in Burns Court to mingle, snack and sip before the ceremony began.

“It truly does take a village,” The Exchange Executive Director and CEO Karen Koblenz told the crowd. “And we’re so proud to be a part of it.”

Secretary Anne Johnson and President Suzanne Raymond took to the podium next to announce that the organization plans to give $250,000 a year to local artists and organizations for the next three years until the loan taken out for renovations is covered. After that, the goal is to double the amount of money donated.

Finally, Johnson and Raymond announced the scholarship and grant winners, the former of which were chosen based on grades, artistic goals, accomplishments and letters of recommendation and the latter chosen based on financial stability, promotion of diversity and civic engagement and educational opportunities offered.

Grant recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:

  • Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: “Inspire Sarasota” program
  • Art Center Sarasota: “Slice of Art” program
  • Asolo Repertory Theatre.: 2019-2020 season
  • Choral Artists of Sarasota: 2019 July 4th “Patriotic Tribute” concert
  • Florida Studio Theatre: 2019-2020 winter and summer cabaret series
  • FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: 2019 Dog Days Theatre series
  • Jazz Club of Sarasota: 40th anniversary season
  • JoMo Productions, Inc.: “Lil and Louis”
  • Key Chorale: “Voices of Light: Joan of Arc”
  • La Musica: Educational outreach programs
  • Manatee Concert Band: 2019-2020 season
  • Perlman Music Program: Student outreach programs
  • The Players Centre for Performing Arts: 2019-2020 season
  • Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: “On Stage” program
  • Sarasota Opera: Sarasota Youth Opera’s performance of “Brundibar”
  • Sarasota Orchestra: Young Person's Concerts program
  • Van Wezel Foundation: Exchange Family Arts Access
  • Venice Chorale: 2019-2020 season
  • Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe: 2019-2020 mainstage season

Scholarship recipients for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:

High school: Sydney Catalfino, Andrea Guaita, Charlotte Corporan, Kiara Harris, Isabelle Yau Martin, Taylor Reister, Sydney Anne Robinson, Jillian Steffens and Luca Stine.

College: Margaux Albiez, Summer Altier, Victoria Byrd, Emily Cain, Melanie Gasparoni, Bailey Jordan, Beatrice Kelly, Ariana Koopman, Laura McKenna, Rachel Rice, Haley Rosenthal, Madison Spahn and Olivia Valek.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

