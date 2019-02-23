 Skip to main content
Sara Bartlett and Kathy Danco

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center takes a trip back through time

Andy Liddy forges a metal piece in the fire.

Tom Wilson and Austin Haley are making a horse leg out of metal, which will eventually be part of a metal horse sculpture.

Wade Chappell said the blacksmith techniques he used have been used for hundreds of years.

Hunter Clancy and Heron Boyce hammer away on some metal while practicing traditional blacksmith techniques.

June and Jackson Nelson were interested in the bunnies.

Matthew Maddux helps make candles.

Elianna Maddux, Tammy Maddux and Daxton Maddux

Mike, Conrad and Marli Nixon

From Animal to Decor skins and tans local animals.

Cathy Rosebrock and Cricket Brew

The 10th annual Southwest Florida Heritage Festival took place on Feb. 23.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Quilting, candlemaking and being a blacksmith might not be the first thing people think of when they picture Florida, but it's how life was hundreds of years ago when settlers first came to the area.

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center hosted its 10th annual Southwest Florida Heritage Festival on Feb. 23. The festival highlights the way life would have been on the frontier in Florida when it was first settled. 

The event serves as a fundraiser for the museum and the museum is also giving some of the proceeds to Boy Scout troop #42, based out Myakka City. 

