The Crowley Museum and Nature Center takes a trip back through time

Quilting, candlemaking and being a blacksmith might not be the first thing people think of when they picture Florida, but it's how life was hundreds of years ago when settlers first came to the area.

The Crowley Museum and Nature Center hosted its 10th annual Southwest Florida Heritage Festival on Feb. 23. The festival highlights the way life would have been on the frontier in Florida when it was first settled.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the museum and the museum is also giving some of the proceeds to Boy Scout troop #42, based out Myakka City.