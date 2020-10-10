The 29th Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival begins in Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch's Aurelia Yepez gently climbed into a saddle of a pony.

She rode with a giant smile on her face as her mother, Amy Yepez, walked beside her.

"I liked petting the pony," said the 7-year-old.

After she rode the pony, Aurelia and her mom made their way to the other activities available on the first day of the 29th annual Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival Oct. 10.

Kim Hunsader, one of the farm owners, was ecstatic to see people enjoying the live entertainment, food vendors, shows and pumpkin patches during the festival.

"I'm glad we could be a spot for them to come out," Hunsader said. "We have acres of grounds so everybody can spread out and be outside. We're happy they came with everything going on with COVID-19."

With two more weekends of the festival still to come, Hunsader recommended people see the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, the Banana Derby and Rick the Trickster's Rockin' Roadshow.