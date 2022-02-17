 Skip to main content
Tommy Haas played on the ATP tour from 1996 to 2017.

Tennis star Tommy Haas drops in for Longboat Key tennis clinic

Scott Williams, traveling coach for Tommy Haas and professionals Gregg Hill and Gabriel Trifu, tells clinic participants what to expect.

Tommy Haas meets his first group of clinic participants on court.

The clinic was conducted on the clay courts of Cedars Tennis Resort and Club.

Tommy Haas returns a ground stroke from his clinic participants.

Radec Stepanek is a former pro tennis player from the Czech Republic who rose as high as No. 8 in the men's singles rankings.

Clinic participant Mike Young delivers a return while Steve Willoughby awaits his turn.

Several dozen tennis fans watched the proceedings at Cedars Tennis Resort and Club.

Ken Merritt represented Therabody, makers of a muscle therapy device endorsed by Maria Sharapova.

Steve Willoughby makes a volley at the net.

Brigitte and Peter Haas, parents of tennis pro Tommy Haas, watch their son on the court.

Coaches, clinic participants and organizers stand for a team photo before the tennis began.

Former No. 2 in the world good-naturedly puts players through their paces at Cedars Tennis Resort and Club for charity.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Racket enthusiasts took the courts on a sunny and warm day at Cedars Tennis Resort and Club on Thursday for a fundraising clinic with former No. 2 in the world tennis pro Tommy Haas and some of his friends. 

Haas, who played on the ATP Tour from 1996-2017, delivered encouraging words to his 15 participants, who paid $400 each for the afternoon of tennis and a concluding reception. Money was raised to help Match Point Impact, an organization that trains youth through tennis with the goal of growing into leaders, athletes and entrepreneurs. 

Haas and his pro-tennis partners kept the proceedings light and fun, but the tennis was at a competitive level for about two-and-a-half hours. Among the games participants played with the pros was a four-man competition that started out with two balls, played as doubles would be played and then converted into singles rules once a ball went into the net or out. 

Haas' parents, Peter and Brigitte, were on hand and received a round of applause. "Without them, we wouldn't be here today,'' said Scotty Williams, director of Match Point Impact. 

