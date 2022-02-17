Tennis star Tommy Haas drops in for Longboat Key tennis clinic

Racket enthusiasts took the courts on a sunny and warm day at Cedars Tennis Resort and Club on Thursday for a fundraising clinic with former No. 2 in the world tennis pro Tommy Haas and some of his friends.

Haas, who played on the ATP Tour from 1996-2017, delivered encouraging words to his 15 participants, who paid $400 each for the afternoon of tennis and a concluding reception. Money was raised to help Match Point Impact, an organization that trains youth through tennis with the goal of growing into leaders, athletes and entrepreneurs.

Haas and his pro-tennis partners kept the proceedings light and fun, but the tennis was at a competitive level for about two-and-a-half hours. Among the games participants played with the pros was a four-man competition that started out with two balls, played as doubles would be played and then converted into singles rules once a ball went into the net or out.

Haas' parents, Peter and Brigitte, were on hand and received a round of applause. "Without them, we wouldn't be here today,'' said Scotty Williams, director of Match Point Impact.