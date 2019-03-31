Temple Sinai's mens club enjoys breakfast and a talk

Temple Sinai's Men's Club learned something about President Franklin Delano Roosevelt on March 31.

The Men's Club brought in expert Dr. Allan B. Schwartz spoke about FDR, The Holocaust and The Jewish Question. Around 40 members came out to grab breakfast which included bagels with all of the fixings and danishes with coffee and orange juice.

Schwartz discussion included whether FDR was aware of the atrocities in Europe before and during World War II and if FDR was an anti-Semite.