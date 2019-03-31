 Skip to main content
Howard Polivy and Richard Brown

Temple Sinai's mens club enjoys breakfast and a talk

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019

Michael and Lynne Lipson

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Jack Nesbit and Frank Bachenheimer

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Breakfast included bagels with all of the fixing.

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Peter Vollweiler, Mark Criden and David Kaufman

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Don Grisman and Louis Gross

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Barbara Brown and David Stein

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

William Gregory and Dr. Allan B. Schwartz

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 |

Dr. Allan B. Schwartz spoke about FDR and the Jewish Question.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Temple Sinai's Men's Club learned something about President Franklin Delano Roosevelt on March 31.

The Men's Club brought in expert Dr. Allan B. Schwartz spoke about FDR, The Holocaust and The Jewish Question. Around 40 members came out to grab breakfast which included bagels with all of the fixings and danishes with coffee and orange juice. 

Schwartz discussion included whether FDR was aware of the atrocities in Europe before and during World War II and if FDR was an anti-Semite.

