Temple Sinai unveils Holocaust Remembrance Project garden

Temple Sinai staff and Gulf Gate Elementary School fifth grade unveiled a daffodil garden recognizing the children who died in the Holocaust on Jan. 27.

The garden – part of the Daffodil Project aiming to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the 1.5 million children who perished during the Holocaust — had 250 daffodil bulbs planted by students at the school with the promise of 250 bulbs to come. Temple Sinai congregant Michelle Portnow-Rivas spoke to the importance of the garden and had several students recite poems. Students also made butterfly mobiles that hung over the new garden.