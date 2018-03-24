Temple Sinai thanks volunteers

It was hats galore at Temple Sinai's Hats Off to Volunteers Gala. About 150 guests gathered at the Polo Grill's Fete Ballroom on March 24 for the temple's largest fundraising event, which benefits programs and organizations at the Temple Sinai. Hats spotted included baseball caps, bowlers and berets.

The event has honored an individual or several people in the past, but this year, Temple Sinai decided to honor its many volunteers.

"Our volunteers are involved in every aspect of temple life," said event chairperson Karen Witte. "We wanted to recognize their exceptional contributions."