Temple Sinai thanks volunteers

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Sandy Kravitz and Elly Krasow

Dino Aviles, Laura Freedman, Steve Weintraub and Sarah Johns

Barbara and Joe Sander with Bill Witte

Marcy Miller, Laurie Criden and Leslie Cohen

Lisa Jeff and Judy Polivy

Various hats adorned the tables at the Temple Sinai Hats Off to Volunteers Gala.

Barbara Pollack, Judy Rogovin and Joanne Trachtenberg

Lisa Krouse and Lisa Leff

Joel and Mikki Pertofski

Allan Fishbein and Ron Collier

Temple Sinai members tipped their hats off to volunteers at the Polo Grill's Fete Ballroom on March 24.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

It was hats galore at Temple Sinai's Hats Off to Volunteers Gala. About 150 guests gathered at the Polo Grill's Fete Ballroom on March 24 for the temple's largest fundraising event, which benefits programs and organizations at the Temple Sinai. Hats spotted included baseball caps, bowlers and berets.  

The event has honored an individual or several people in the past, but this year, Temple Sinai decided to honor its many volunteers. 

"Our volunteers are involved in every aspect of temple life," said event chairperson Karen Witte. "We wanted to recognize their exceptional contributions."

