Temple Sinai members climb Celery Fields for Shavuot

Temple Sinai members celebrated the Shavuot holiday with a family-friendly event at Celery Fields on May 16.

The celebration, which recognizes the Jewish people receiving the Torah at the top of Mount Sinai, had staff and members walking to the top of Celery Fields where they had a 10 Commandments lesson together. Many people wore green color with flowers to symbolize the spring harvest and the tradition of bringing fruit to the temple.

Members ended the event heading back down and enjoying ice cream from Nye’s Cream Sandwiches.