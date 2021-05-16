 Skip to main content
Rabbi Samantha Kahn, Director of Youth, Outreach and Engagement Bethany Leinweber and Elana Margolis

Temple Sinai members climb Celery Fields for Shavuot

Sunday, May 16, 2021 |

Rory Gomien, Caleb McCaffrey and Micah Lifrak race up the hill.

Ari Cassell receives ice cream.

Eli and Cassandra Winters

Kelly Rouse, Dan Kisch and Bob Handleman pass out ice cream.

Edein Tibi brings an airplane up the hill.

Judye Goldblatt, Nova the dog, Laurie Corden and Judy Handleman

Penelope and Michala Chipurnoi with Martha Magenheim, Gabriella Chipurnoi and Nicholas Chipurnoi

Maddox Fincher, Adam Fischberg and Caleb Fincher

Brute the dog

Members explored Celery Fields and had ice cream on May 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Sinai members celebrated the Shavuot holiday with a family-friendly event at Celery Fields on May 16. 

The celebration, which recognizes the Jewish people receiving the Torah at the top of Mount Sinai, had staff and members walking to the top of Celery Fields where they had a 10 Commandments lesson together. Many people wore green color with flowers to symbolize the spring harvest and the tradition of bringing fruit to the temple. 

Members ended the event heading back down and enjoying ice cream from Nye’s Cream Sandwiches. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

