Temple Sinai installs Samantha Kahn as rabbi

Temple Sinai and the community came together last weekend to celebrate the installation of Rabbi Samantha Kahn who joined Temple Sinai July 1. Close to 400 people attended the Dec. 6 evening service followed by a dinner.

Kahn was installed by her friend and mentor, Rabbi Laura Geller, Emerita Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. Geller has the distinction of being the third woman in the Reform Movement to be ordained as a rabbi and the first woman selected to head a major metropolitan synagogue. She was twice named one of Newsweek’s 50 Most Influential Rabbis in America.

The weekend continued with a talk by Geller on Dec. 7 about her latest book "Getting Good At Getting Older" addressing the issues facing the baby boom generation that is changing the way the world sees older people. She presented a perspective that emphasizes aging is an opportunity to "rewire and not retire." A champagne and dessert reception followed.

Kahn mentioned she has already met with over 350 congregants since her start.