Temple Sinai hosts Purim ball gala

The 2020 event was to celebrate new rabbi Samantha Kahn.
Members of Temple Sinai gathered for their annual Purim ball gala on March 7.
The social event brought members together in masquerade wear to celebrate Purim and honor Rabbi Samantha Kahn, who started at the Temple midway through 2019.
"I interviewed and fell in love," Rabbi Kahn said. "They don't take themselves too seriously and I was attracted to that aspect of it."
Attendees could bid on dozens of silent auction items, mingle with friends at tables and the bar or hit the dance floor with their partners. After a while of dancing and catching up, everyone sat for dinner and words from members throughout the rest of the evening.