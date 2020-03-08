 Skip to main content
Joe and Barbara Ryder and Geoff Huntting

Temple Sinai hosts Purim ball gala

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Joe and Barbara Ryder and Geoff Huntting

Co-chair Karen Witte and husband Bill Witte

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Co-chair Karen Witte and husband Bill Witte

Co-chairs Laurie and Mark Criden

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Co-chairs Laurie and Mark Criden

Larry Linhart and Barbara Baseman

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Larry Linhart and Barbara Baseman

Betty Cahall and Lee Coopersmith

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Betty Cahall and Lee Coopersmith

Moshe and Kathy Horowitz

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Moshe and Kathy Horowitz

Rabbi Samantha Kahn with Barb and Joe Sander

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Rabbi Samantha Kahn with Barb and Joe Sander

Ron and Janis Collier

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Ron and Janis Collier

Faye Lipkins and Anne Schimberg

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Faye Lipkins and Anne Schimberg

Attendees donned masks for the ball.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Attendees donned masks for the ball.

Even the wine bottles available for members wore masks.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Even the wine bottles available for members wore masks.

Marge Ellin, Bonnie Sussman and Barb Sander

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Marge Ellin, Bonnie Sussman and Barb Sander

Judy Polivy, Mikki Pertofsky and Janet Tolbert

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Judy Polivy, Mikki Pertofsky and Janet Tolbert

Lynn and Jerry Rothenberg on the dance floor.

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Lynn and Jerry Rothenberg on the dance floor.

Judy and Alan Fishbein

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Judy and Alan Fishbein

Bethany and Joshua Leinweber with Haman Ahaschveros

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Bethany and Joshua Leinweber with Haman Ahaschveros

Elana Mergolis and Ellyn Bender

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Elana Mergolis and Ellyn Bender

Young Professionals members Joe Ross, Savannah Samberg, Melanie Epstein, Jeremy Roth, Caitlyn Pearlman, Dan Walco and Jordana Klein

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Young Professionals members Joe Ross, Savannah Samberg, Melanie Epstein, Jeremy Roth, Caitlyn Pearlman, Dan Walco and Jordana Klein

Mark and Jamie Heisler with Gary and Sandy Kravitz

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 |

Mark and Jamie Heisler with Gary and Sandy Kravitz

The 2020 event was to celebrate new rabbi Samantha Kahn.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of Temple Sinai gathered for their annual Purim ball gala on March 7. 

The social event brought members together in masquerade wear to celebrate Purim and honor Rabbi Samantha Kahn, who started at the Temple midway through 2019. 

"I interviewed and fell in love," Rabbi Kahn said. "They don't take themselves too seriously and I was attracted to that aspect of it." 

Attendees could bid on dozens of silent auction items, mingle with friends at tables and the bar or hit the dance floor with their partners. After a while of dancing and catching up, everyone sat for dinner and words from members throughout the rest of the evening. 

